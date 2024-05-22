Joaquin Buckley takes aim at Leon Edwards over Colby Covington backstage incident - "You wasn’t gone do sh*t"

Joaquin Buckley took aim at Leon Edwards for comments he made regarding an incident with Colby Covington at UFC 296 this past December. He noted that he doesn't believe 'Rocky' was genuine with his claims and put him on blast on social media.

The welterweight champion was enraged after 'Chaos' made a comment about his father during the pre-fight press conference and needed to be calmed down by his team. 'Rocky' ended up re-focusing his energy on his bout and went on to earn a unanimous decision to successfully retain his title.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour this past Monday, Edwards claimed that he was looking for Covington backstage following their bout and still had violence on his mind. His comments caught the attention of Buckley, who tweeted that he didn't believe 'Rocky' was going to do anything and highlighted a difference between them. He wrote:

"Leon [Edwards] saying he was looking for Colby [Covington] backstage after 25 mins locked in [the] cage with each other...You wasn't gone do sh*t but cry to yo momma [crying emoji]. I would've left Colby jaw in that cage [100 percent]."

Check out Joaquin Buckley's tweet below:

Buckley's tweet regarding Edwards' comments about Covington [Image courtesy: @Newmansa94 - X]

What did Colby Covington say to anger Leon Edwards?

Colby Covington has been known for his pre-fight antics and trash talk, which has gotten under the skin of some opponents to the point where they want to attack him.

Leon Edwards was the most recent at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference this past December. It began as expected with 'Chaos' mocking the reigning welterweight champion, however, the press conference took a turn for the worse after he brought up 'Rocky's dead father.

Covington and Edwards were involved in a back-and-forth regarding what would transpire during their fight, which ended with the challenger making things personal. He said:

"On Saturday night, I'm gonna bring you to a place you never wanna be. I'm bringing you to the seventh layer of hell...No, I'm bringing you to the seventh layer of hell. We'll say, 'What's up,' to your dad while we're there."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

