Joaquin Buckley teases potential Islam Makhachev showdown with one cold line

Islam Makhachev has officially confirmed his move to the welterweight division after vacating his lightweight title. Recently, UFC welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley shared his perspective on potentially fighting the Dagestani in the future.
Jack Della Maddalena captured the welterweight belt after dethroning Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. After his move to welterweight, Makhachev will potentially face the Aussie champion in his upcoming contest.
In a recent interview with Inside Fighting, Buckley issued a staggering one-liner as to why he's a worthy contender for a fight against Makhachev:
"I say, if he's [Makhachev] coming from the mountains, we're coming from the hood."
Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below (8:19):
Joaquin Buckley previews his potential fight against Islam Makhachev
Since Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight, several contenders in the division have been looking for a potential fight against him. One among them is the No.7-ranked Joaquin Buckley, who believes himself to be the worst matchup for the Dagestani.
In an interview with Parry Punch, Buckley dismissed Jack Della Maddalena's chances against Makhachev, and instead focused on himself, stating:
"Even though me and Islam have never had a connection, I'll tell you right now, he's going to know a lot about me if we ever get booked to fight. The people he has struggled with and the people that have shown a couple of holes in his game, I'm going to be his worst nightmare, not JDM [Maddalena]. JDM has a lot of holes that Islam can exploit."
He continued:
"We've seen that from several fights with JDM. But with me though, what I did to Colby [Covington] and what I'm going to do to Kamaru [Usman], even Khabib [Nurmagomedov] will probably tell his a**, 'maybe moving up ain't a good idea.' I bet you, but I'm hunting for that. I want that pound for pound [status]."
Check out Joaquin Buckley's comments below: