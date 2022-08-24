"Joe is driving his Tesla, Chappelle in the front seat" - Leon Edwards recalls "mad night" hanging out and smoking weed with Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle

Leon Edwards has revealed the details of a night he spent with Joe Rogan and comedian Dave Chappelle in Las Vegas last year.

'Rocky' is riding high after his stunning victory over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last weekend. The 30-year-old shocked the world when he captured the welterweight title.

Heading into the fifth round and knowing only a finish would get the job done, Edwards calculated the perfect 'headshot' headkick that was heard around the world. 'Rocky' became the second British fighter to hold a UFC title after Michael Bisping.

Appearing on the latest episode of Anything Goes With James English, Edwards discussed his appearance on Rogan's MMA podcast last year. The 30-year-old detailed a night that involved smoking weed and meeting comedian Dave Chappelle:

"Him [Joe Rogan] and Dave Chapelle were doing a show the night before the podcast. I was like 'Oh sh*t Dave Chappelle.' I went to the show, it was a great comedy show... I went backstage and Chappelle was like, 'Oh sh*t, you're that kung-fu guy...' It was a surreal moment... Joe is driving his Tesla, Chappelle in the front seat, I said, 'Mate, this is a mad night.' We're all cracking jokes, they're just normal guys."

Leon Edwards discusses meeting Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle here:

Leon Edwards' manager admits his client's title win was the most "emotional" he's ever been in his life

Tim Simpson, the manager of Leon Edwards, was nearly brought to tears when he witnessed the Jamaican-British fighter capture the welterweight title in emphatic fashion.

Simpson is the Senior Vice President of MMA at Paradigm Sports and manages some of the biggest names in the sport, including Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Jiri Prochazka and Leon Edwards.

The 30-year-old manager appeared on a recent episode of The MMA Hour to discuss the aftermath of UFC 278. Simpson described the last-minute head-kick KO as "the way it had to happen" and what it felt like to watch his client and close friend win the title:

''It's like it's not real man. To describe it, I've never really felt like this in my life. Never in my life have I gotten so emotional over something happy. I've never been in a position where I was overwhelmed with emotions.''

Tim Simpson added:

''It's been such a long journey and the way that it happened, was the way that it had to happen. The last minute in round five, that's just Leon in a nutshell. I can't really describe it other than that.''

Catch Tim Simpson on The MMA Hour here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak