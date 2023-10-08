Joe Pyfer documentary: Everything we know so far about 'Journey to the UFC'

Joe Pyfer is one of the breakout stars of the 2022 edition of Dana White's Contender Series. Suffice it to say the 27-year-old has maintained his stellar form in the UFC and is now 3-0 in the premier promotion.

Pyfer's journey to the world stage was far from easy, and his grit and perseverance to wrestle past an abusive past and childhood trauma en route to MMA greatness have been showcased in the documentary 'Journey to the UFC.'

Although the 'Journey to the UFC' is not yet public, the film is scheduled to be released soon on streaming platforms, yet to be announced.

However, the film, directed by Chandler Henry, premiered at the Dream Live at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on May 4, garnering an overwhelmingly positive reception from those in attendance.

The primer was hosted by Alex Davis & Disruptive Sports Group, with many prominent MMA names in attendance, including UFC color commentator and analyst Laura Sanko.

Joe Pyfer's message to troubled youth

Joe Pyfer's journey to the UFC was a truly grueling endeavor.

From a troubled childhood made worse by an abusive relationship with his father to being abandoned by his family and having to spend nights on a park bench, it seemed like the odds were against him succeeding, yet he pulled off the impossible.

During an interview with MMA News, the 27-year-old shared the advice he has for youth who were facing troubled times like he did in the past.

"I would say if I was to give advice, it would be [to] figure out something you like but find something you love, and if you can find something you love, then I think that'll be something that you'll be willing to chase... Love and happiness are the most powerful emotions... I started to develop it in a sport [MMA]... and I understood health."

Catch Joe Pyfer's comments below (19:07):