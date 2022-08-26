"Every time he loses, he thinks he wins" - Joe Riggs recounts ugly brawl with "co**suckers" Nick and Nate Diaz at a hospital post fight at UFC 57

Joe Riggs has revisited his infamous hospital brawl with Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz. Riggs defeated Nick Diaz via unanimous decision in their welterweight matchup at UFC 57 on February 4th, 2006.

In the aftermath of the grueling fight, both Riggs and the older Diaz brother were transported to a nearby hospital. In an edition of The Red Hawk Recap Podcast with Tim Welch, Riggs recounted that he was carrying his IV pole down a hallway to take a drug test.

He alleged that Nick Diaz, who’d purportedly been talking trash from across the hallway, sucker-punched him after getting close. ‘Diesel’ admitted that he resultantly lost a tooth, started bleeding due to the IV being ripped off, and soiled himself. Jibing at the Diaz brothers, Riggs stated:

“Oh, it was both those co**suckers… So, Nick, every time he loses, he thinks he wins. Doesn’t matter.”

“So, I fall into a single-leg [takedown]. So, I’m lifting him [Nick Diaz] on the hospital beds, and there’s sh** everywhere.” He continued, “We hop into a f**king broom closet of all things. I don’t know why. Thank God because I couldn’t hit him. He put his head right in my hip pocket. He was toe-stomping me. And I was like, ‘F**k yeah!’ I was just elbowing the sh** out of him.”

‘Diesel’ claimed the brawl transpired in the presence of his friends – UFC fighters Rich Franklin, Tim Sylvia, and Frank Mir – who didn’t intervene. Furthermore, Joe Riggs alleged that while tussling with Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz attacked him as well.

Watch Riggs discuss the topic at 40:40 in the video below:

The conclusion and aftermath of Joe Riggs’ hospital brawl against Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz

Joe Riggs emphasized that he was fighting off both Diaz brothers at the same time, whilst covered in his own feces. Thankfully, after a nurse raised the alarm, a few police officers rushed to break up the fight.

Moreover, Riggs noted that as soon as the fight was broken up, he rushed to the bathroom to further relieve himself. Riggs jestingly highlighted that he then washed the blood and feces off his body. However, upon reaching his hotel room, he realized that rumors had spread that Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz knocked him out at the hospital.

Presently, Joe Riggs competes in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, having last fought under the BKFC banner this April. Meanwhile, Nick Diaz still competes in the sport of MMA. He last fought at UFC 266 last September in a losing effort against Robbie Lawler. Nate Diaz is set to fight Khamzat Chimaev in a highly-anticipated welterweight bout that’ll headline UFC 279 on September 10th.

