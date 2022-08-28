"He wasn't looking his coaches in the eye and he looked dejected" - Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers revisit counting Leon Edwards out against Kamaru Usman 

American footballer Aaron Rodgers and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan revisited the insane UFC 278 main event during episode 1865 of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan stated that people had counted out Leon Edwards in his fight against Kamaru Usman before the Brit sealed the deal with the greatest come-from-behind head kick KO in history.

The comedian added that even former UFC fighter Din Thomas thought that Edwards looked broken in the later rounds:

"Yeah, that's what a lot of people were saying [That Edwards had accepted a loss as his fate]... Din Thomas actually, who is the guy we go in to in between rounds, he is an expert coach, he said he [Edwards] is broken. You can see how he wasn't looking at his coaches in the eye and he looked dejected. And he goes, 'that's what it looks like when you're mentally broken.' And then he went out there and landed the greatest head kick in the history of the sport."

Watch Joe Rogan and Aaron Rodgers discuss Edwards vs. Usman 2 below:

After his win at UFC 278, 'Rocky' is currently on an eleven-fight undefeated streak. The Jamaican native's head kick KO against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' landed when there were just 54 seconds left on the clock.

Aaron Rodgers tells Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated for Covid-19

During the same episode of JRE, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told Joe Rogan that he steered clear of COVID-19 vaccinations because he was allergic to polyethylene glycol, which was a component of the vaccine:

"I went on to the CDC website and they specifically said, you know, if you are allergic to PEG we do not recommend you getting vaccinated with the mRNA vaccinations. And the only other one available was Johnson & Johnson and it had just got pulled."

The 38-year-old further explained that he did undergo an alternative immunization process after consulting numerous holistic doctors. The quarterback stated that his immunization regimen consisted of a medication containing diluted strands of the virus:

"I looked into the options which included an immunization process through a holistic doctor and I researched and talked to probably a dozen different MDs and found a protocol that I felt was the best... It involved basically a couple months process of taking [orally] diluted strands of the virus."

Watch Aaron Rodgers tell Joe Rogan why he didn't get vaccinated below:

Last year, Rodgers came under heavy fire after contracting COVID-19. The footballer came under public ire because, in a 2021 press conference, he had stated that he was immunized, even though he hadn't been vaccinated.

