Joe Rogan accuses CNN of altering video color to make him look sick

Joe Rogan has once again locked horns with CNN.

The host of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' uploaded a post to his Instagram account showing comparisons of the original video that he uploaded at the time of contracting Covid-19 and the one played by CNN on-air.

In the CNN-version of the video, Rogan appears to be in poor health condition. The 54-year-old accused the channel of engaging in 'Yellow Journalism'.

In September 2021, the 54-year-old contracted Covid and made an announcement for the same on his Instagram account. In the video, Rogan said that, among other things, he was taking ivermectin as part of his Covid treatment.

“Hello, friends. So, I got back from the road Saturday night feeling very weary. I had a headache and I just felt just rundown. And just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house. And throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on. So, I got up in the morning, got tested and turns out I got COVID. So we immediately threw the kitchen sink at it – All kinds of meds. Monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything. And I also got a NAD drip and a vitamin drip, and I did that three days in a row,” said Joe Rogan.

The UFC commentator's mention of ivermectin sparked a huge controversy as the medicine was not approved by by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Covid treatment.

CNN, among others, accused Rogan of taking horse de-wormer and spreading misinformation among U.S. citizens regarding Covid-19 and its treatment.

In his defense. Rogan said that he was advised by multiple doctors to take the medicine.

Joe Rogan confronts CNN's chief medical correspondent on his podcast

Joe Rogan had CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on his podcast. During the conversation, the 54-year-old confronted Gupta about his channel's accusations against the stand-up comedian's use of ivermectin.

"Why would you say that when you’re talking about a drug that has been given out to billions and billions of people? A drug that the inventors won a Nobel Prize in 2015, a drug that has been shown to stop viral replication in vitro. You know that, right? Why would they lie and say that’s horse dewormer?" said Rogan.

Clay Travis @ClayTravis Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: Joe Rogan asks Sanjay Gupta if it bothers him that CNN outright lied about Rogan taking horse dewormer to recover from covid. This is fantastic: https://t.co/PEgJqIXhSD

According to Dr. Gupta, the terminology used by CNN was unfortunate and he wasn't aware of the reasoning behind it at the time.

Edited by David Andrew