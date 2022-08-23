"AI art is quietly freaking me out" - Joe Rogan reacts to digital creator sharing AI induced clip of UFC commentator meeting an extraterrestrial being on JRE podcast

Joe Rogan hasn't just been watching artificial intelligence-generated art progress from the sidelines. He's experienced many people using him as the focus of their AI art, and he's feeling somewhat conflicted by the whole situation.

Over the past two years, AI art generators like DeepAI and DALL-E 2 have been made accessible to the public. Anyone with a phone or computer can enter in keywords and see an AI generate completely new images from those inputs. Recently, Rogan's graphic designer Michael Klein generated a video of him that left the comedian in awe.

On Instagram, Klein wrote:

"I asked Ai to show me **Joe Rogan meeting a Zeta Reticulin on JRE** in the style of artist Alex Grey! This was the result after 45 minutes of rendering…"

Rogan reposted the video on his own Instagram, writing:

"AI art is quietly freaking me out."

Klein is the producer for Joey Diaz's UNCLE JOEY'S JOINT podcast and also the graphic designer behind many of Rogan's comedy tour posters. Lately he's been playing around with various AI art generators, producing videos like "Rogan Dancing with DMT Elves in Space."

Right now many of these AI generators are creating hazy, dreamy, avante-garde looking images. However, there are AI generators that have mastered the ability to make fake human faces so convincing they pass the Uncanny Valley.

There's also an entire segment of AI generated art that's dedicated to making Deepfakes, where you can digitally replace anyone's face in a video if you have enough footage of them for the machine to work with. It's a slightly disturbing technology with a lot of potential for misuse, which may be why Rogan is both intruiged and freaked out by its existence.

EL BARTO ANTI-WORK @ElBartoArmy I found this deep fake Tom Cruise and it's melting my brain I found this deep fake Tom Cruise and it's melting my brain https://t.co/bcsnYCuswi

Hear an AI generated Joe Rogan voice talk about chimps beating up humans

Rogan's image isn't just being used by average people to create fun and odd AI art. Artificial Intelligence startup Dessa used audio from the archive of Joe Rogan Experience podcasts to create a program that perfectly imitates his voice.

Rogan responded to that technological advancement, saying:

“At this point I’ve long ago left enough content out there that they could basically have me saying anything they want, so my position is to shrug my shoulders and shake my head in awe, and just accept it. The future is gonna be really f***ing weird, kids.”

Watch a video of Dessa's Joe Rogan AI voice clone below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness