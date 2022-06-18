"You have to be able to protect yourself" - Joe Rogan resonates Tim Kennedy's concerns over rising cases of civil disorder

Joe Rogan continues to sound off on the rising gun violence in the United States, saying the country has a mental health issue, not a gun issue.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan talked to former Navy SEAL and UFC fighter Tim Kennedy. Kennedy now runs Sheepdog Response, which trains everyday Americans to defend themselves should they come face to face with an active shooter.

After Kennedy explained how he wants to transform schools into "hardened targets," Rogan said:

"It's taking a long time for people to come to grips with the only solution: you have to be able to protect yourself. ... People think guns are the problem, and this is the narrative we keep hearing, that we need gun control. But there's more guns than there are people so it's not necessarily a gun problem because the vast majority of people, the vast vast vast majority, would never do something like this. It's a very small amount of people that are deranged and broken and would do something like this. So how do we address that? That is the issue, it's a mental health issue."

Listen to the Joe Rogan Experience with Tim Kennedy below:

While mental health definitely needs to be addressed, there's no way to ignore the explosion in mass shootings following the 2004 expiration of a series of gun laws that banned the sale of weapons like the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and extended ammo clips used in many massacres. Mass shootings tripled in the following decade.

Joe Rogan has a concealed carry permit

Rogan takes his right to protect himself seriously. During a recent Joe Rogan Experience episode with gun enthusiast Colion Noir, Rogan revealed that he has a concealed carry permit that allows him to have a handgun hidden on him in public.

That doesn't mean the UFC commentator isn't a fan of reasonable laws and checks on gun ownership. Rogan argued that the detailed examination he went through to get his concealed carry permit should be the standard for anyone who wishes to own a gun. He said:

"When I had gotten a concealed carry permit, I had to go through an extensive examination, which also involved showing that you are proficient at shooting. Why don't people have to do that?"

Watch Rogan talk gun control with Colion Noir below:

