Joe Rogan asked Dana White to book Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev next, claims UFC president

Joe Rogan supports Islam Makhachev’s campaign for a fight against Charles Oliveira, and he even asked UFC president Dana White to book the matchup in the aftermath of UFC 274.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White still wants to make Makhachev vs. Dariush, but says that Joe Rogan stopped him in the hall tonight and told him not to.



White says Makhachev vs. Dariush would determine the #1 contender. White still wants to make Makhachev vs. Dariush, but says that Joe Rogan stopped him in the hall tonight and told him not to.White says Makhachev vs. Dariush would determine the #1 contender.

Makhachev has been trying to get Oliveira’s attention for some time now. He has regularly jibed at the Brazilian fighter on social media and it looks like a recent shift in the 155 lbs division paved the way for a potential fight between the lightweight duo.

Despite defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, Oliveira is no longer the UFC lightweight champion, owing to his controversial 0.5-pound weight miss. Dana White confirmed at the post-fight presser that 'Do Bronx' would compete for the vacant title in his next outing.

It remains to be seen who Oliveira fights next. Michael Chandler made a case for himself at UFC 274, knocking out Tony Ferguson to return to the win column. However, having already competed for the title last year, 'Iron' will likely need one more win before competing for gold again.

Watch Dana White's appearance at the UFC 274 post-fight presser below (starts at 31:00):

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev deserves title shot next

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn't satisfied with the UFC’s decision to put Islam Makhachev in a No.1 contender's bout against Beneil Dariush. 'The Eagle' tweeted:

"Why @MAKHACHEVMMA has to do contender fight, if there’s no champion in this division🤷‍♂️ @ufc @danawhite"

Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush were previously slated to lock horns in February. Unfortunately, two weeks before the fight, Dariush sustained an ankle injury which forced him out of the bout. Makhachev fought MMA veteran Bobby Green instead, coming away with a comfortable first-round TKO victory.

Makhachev is currently riding a 10-fight win streak, while Oliveira extended his winning run to 11 straight bouts with his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. Both fighters are among the most lethal submission specialists in the sport, making for a hugely marketable and intriguing matchup.

Edited by C. Naik