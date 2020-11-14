There have been rumors about a potential Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao boxing match for a long time now. In fact, McGregor's longtime friend and coach John Kavanagh had also confirmed in September to Boxing Productions TV that the fight is "in the works" between the two camps.

‼️ Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor is a very real possibility with the pair in "serious talks" to fight in December/January, according to McGregor's manager Audie Attar. He claimed the UFC are on board with the idea, though it's not a done deal yet. [@ESPN] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 25, 2020

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, however, is not eaxctly thrilled about the contest, and even less so about McGregor's chances.

Joe Rogan dismisses Conor McGregor's chances against Manny Pacquiao

Speaking to Tony Hinchcliffe, the guest on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan said with conviction that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor would not stand a chance if he goes up against Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match.

"You’re talking about one of the greatest boxers of all time against a guy with one professional boxing match."

Hinchcliffe then pointed out that in the one professional boxing match Conor McGregor has been in, he managed to put up a close fight against a world-class boxer in the form of Floyd Mayweather before losing by TKO in the 10th round.

But Joe Rogan said that Conor McGregor's early success in that 2017 Money Fight was possible only because Mayweather wanted him to.

“Let me tell you something. The reason it was close is because Mayweather let [McGregor] blow his wad. Mayweather had to figure out Conor’s timing. Conor is not a professional boxer. Because he’s not a professional boxer, he’s not as efficient, and he’s going to get tired easier."

Advertisement

Rogan explained that Mayweather's plan was to tire Conor McGregor and take all his quick punches early on, before taking him down once he is burnt out.

"[Mayweather’s] style is take the minimum amount of damage, find your openings and then establish your game and dominant. Conor is a freak. He’s an explosive guy. He’s so fast, and there’s no remedy for that, other than getting [him] tired. What Mayweather was doing was boxing with him, but preserving [energy]. [He was] being safe, realized that Conor can punch, but drag him into deep water. That’s what a guy like Mayweather will do."

Both fighters have agreed to the epic clash

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh said that the wheels for the Conor McGregor vs. Manny Pacquiao fight were in motion and he was getting ready to coach boxing once again.

It’s in the works. Both boxers have agreed fundamentally. Behind the scenes, there are a lot of terms and conditions, legal teams and managers that have to work out fine details. I believe it will happen. When? I’m not sure. I think it might be early next year. The wheels are in motion. It looks like I’ll be coaching boxing again. Boxing it is for now and I’m up for this."

Conor McGregor tweeted out about fighting Manny Pacquiao in late September after a series of conversation screenshots with Dana White, where the two tried to come to terms for an MMA bout but it did not happen.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

Manny Pacquiao's team also released a statement confirming that the match was undergoing legal discussions, but it is a definite possibility at the moment.

For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. Jayke Joson, special assistant to Pacquiao and also a Philippine Senator who announced the statement, added that the boxing legend will be donating a big percentage of his match purse to coronavirus victims.

Advertisement

Pacquiao's home country Philippines is one of the countries of Southeast Asia that has been the most badly hit by COVID-19.

"For the sake of all the Filipino COVID-19 victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. Our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight."