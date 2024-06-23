Joe Rogan baffled by 'Hawk Tuah' girl's surging fame after NSFW video takes over the internet: "I wonder how much money she's making off this"

Joe Rogan has just shared his thoughts on a recent NSFW meme that's taken social media storm. On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comedian spoke about the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, who appeared on a recent street interview describing what she does to please men in the bedroom.

She offered a vulgar, sexually-charged response that left many on the internet in splits over her bold humor. Rogan was amused by her behavior and delighted by the overnight sensation she has become. When Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub revealed that she was selling 'Hawk Tuah' merchandise, the 56-year-old was stunned.

As the conversation devolved to the group talking about her familial relationships, Rogan interjected with a question.

"I wonder how much money she's making off this? It is smart that she jumped right on it [selling merchandise], because you got to think, it's only been a few days."

The UFC color commentator also touched on the possibility that she does not even remember the street interview due to how inebriated she was.

"She got blackout drunk. It's in Nashville, she's probably hammered."

Check out Joe Rogan talk about the 'Hawk Tuah' girl (2:30 and 2:53):

Given the range of guests Rogan often features on his podcast, it wouldn't be a stretch for the former 'Fear Factor' host to welcome the 'Hawk Tuah' girl, whose real name is rumored to be Hailey Welch, on the JRE. However, given the fickle nature of internet meme culture, that may change.

Fame sparked by viral videos is rarely longlasting, and the fascination with the 'Hawk Tuah' video may very well disappear under the next big meme.

Joe Rogan himself became extremely wealthy due to internet fame

Joe Rogan is a man of many trades, working as a comedian and UFC color commentator. Furthermore, he is a former actor, reality TV host, and avid martial artist. However, the true source of his wealth stems from his podcast, which drew so much attention it became the world's most popular podcast.

It led to Rogan signing a highly lucrative $250 million deal with Spotify, granting the app access to the JRE podcast. While the podcast is now back on YouTube, it is no less popular, and continues to be Rogan's greatest source of income.