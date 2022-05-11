Joe Rogan believes Disney can boost stock price by siding with Johnny Depp

Joe Rogan believes Disney would benefit from publicly supporting Johnny Depp amid the ongoing defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Stocks for The Walt Disney Company have recently dropped to their lowest price since May 2020. It has been consistently declining over the past few months due to various reasons and controversies.

Rogan seems to have a solution for Disney's woes. The popular podcaster is of the opinion that supporting Depp would help the entertainment conglomerate recover some of their losses. Speaking about the issue on episode #1815 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the comic said:

"I wonder if they're gonna put him back on Pirates of the Caribbean. If Disney wanted to reclaim all the stock that they've lost, all the market share they've lost over the past couple of months, I guarantee, you say, 'Fuck it, we're on Team Johnny Depp.' That would probably pump up their stock market price. Like literally, that would cause their stock to raise. If they're just like, 'You know what? We're bringing Johnny back, we believe him.'"

Listen to the episode #1815 of the JRE podcast (Depp-Heard discussion starts at 02:55:00):

However, the 58-year-old actor recently indicated that he no longer wishes to work with Disney. For context, Depp was dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise due to domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-wife, Heard.

The public perception appears to be in the actor's favor after his testimonies revealed damning details about Heard's behavior.

Watch Johnny Depp discuss his relationship with Disney below:

Joe Rogan comments on Johnny Depp's situation

Joe Rogan recently chimed in with his thoughts on Johnny Depp's situation. According to the podcaster, Depp's issues are proof that living a movie star's life isn't always enviable.

Rogan recently had comedian Tony Hinchcliffe as a guest on his show. During their conversation about Depp and Heard's defamation trial, the UFC commentator said:

"Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, like whoa, you feel you feel jealous that some people are movie stars? Yeah? You wanna know what they’re like behind the scenes? When there’s this one witch that convinces the super millionaire to not sign a prenup so that she can weasel all the money out of him."

Listen to the episode #1813 of the JRE podcast:

Edited by C. Naik