Joe Rogan continues to be amused by Johnny Depp-Amber Heard saga - "What a f***ing whacky thing to do publicly"

Joe Rogan is unsure if Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are settling their differences in the best possible way. According to Rogan, sharing their own narratives in a public hearing is a "whacky thing to do."

Labeling the entire episode "weird", the 54-year-old said on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience:

"Is that the best way to figure out who's right and who's wrong? Just let them do that? Is that really the best way? Like they all just tell their stories publicly and their stories don't match up and people have to figure out who they believe. What a f***ing whacky thing to do f***ing publicly. F***ing weird man. Weird."

Rogan further believes that this lawsuit will be a lesson for people to learn that people can act erratically irrespective of their gender. Additionally, the UFC color commentator doesn't see the lawsuit ending anytime soon. In his previous comments, Rogan has sided with Depp while labeling Heard "crazy."

Joe Rogan believes Johnny Depp might be a little crazy from film roles

Johnny Depp sued ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million for a Washington Post op-ed that the Aquaman actress wrote in 2018. Heard wrote about suffering domestic abuse without naming Depp.

Heard counter sued Depp for $100 million, leading to a lawsuit which hasn't failed to amuse anyone just by its sheer bizarreness. The ongoing trial has exposed a side of Depp which has led many to believe that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is somewhat eccentric.

While Depp is known for playing unconventional characters, Rogan believes "crazy" film roles may have contributed to the actor's seemingly out-of-control drug use. The UFC color commentator recently discussed how genius and insanity can sometimes get entagled in Hollywood.

Rogan told his guest Tony Hinchcliffe on an episode of JRE:

"To be one of those people, whether it’s Mel Gibson or any of these actor types, to be insanely good in a movie, you’ve got to be a little crazy."

Rogan then discussed the ongoing trial, claiming Depp's life might not be very enviable upon a closer look.

"Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, like whoa! You feel jealous that some people are movie stars? Yeah? You wanna know what they’re like behind the scenes? When there’s this one witch that convinces the super millionaire to not sign a pre-nup so that she can weasel all the money out of him.”

