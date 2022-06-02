Joe Rogan and retired Navy SEAL discuss military's attempt at making functional Iron Man suit - "It's some Robocop s***"

On the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, retired Navy SEAL Kristin Beck discussed the U.S. military's development of a real life Iron Man suit.

Initially dubbed 'Carnivore,' the military's attempt to put their soldiers in power armor is now known as the TALOS project. That stands for Tactical Assault Light Operator Suit. Early brainstorming sessions of the project involved comic book style 1000 pound suits of armor powered by soccer ball sized portable nuclear batteries. Now the TALOS project concentrates on exoskeletons that help soldiers carry larger loads without injury.

As Joe Rogan looked at images of the various suit designs over time, Beck described the exoskeleton version:

"It attaches around your waist and it kind of works off your hips. So that's a regular one with no power, that's an unpowered one ... Those things on his legs and up there are like a piston and that, as you're moving your legs, it all works off your own kinetics and it can carry large weights so you can go faster and carry a lot more weight. Paralyzed people, they have people that are paralyzed and they can attach all this stuff to them and they can walk around and do things."

Looking at the latest armor-plated versions, Rogan remarked:

"Woah, that's Robocop s***. That's wild."

Watch Joe Rogan and Kristin Beck discuss the Iron Man project below:

The big issue with armored versions, according to Beck, is that any malfunctions in a suit that requires power to move could leave a soldier immobilized. Obviously that's a pretty bad situaton to be in during a battle. As Beck noted, though, work is ongoing and many of the advances in technology have filtered down to civilian life.

Joe Rogan still believes guns are necessary to stop totalitarian government control

Following the latest school shooting in Texas that saw 19 children and two adults murdered by a teenager wielding an AR-15, Joe Rogan has said he still thinks Americans should have access to the weapons.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

"I don't think it's wise to take all the guns away from people and give all the power to the government. We see how they are with an armed populace, they still have a tendency towards totalitarianism. And the more increased power and control you have over people, the easier it is for them to do what they do. And it's a natural inclination, when you're a person in power, to try to hold more power and acquire more power."

Rogan prefaced that by saying he believes the United States has a mental health problem, not a gun problem.

