Joe Rogan calls for Cain Velasquez to be freed in passionate monologue, backs capital punishment for child abusers: "Everybody understands it"

Joe Rogan recently voiced his support for Cain Velasquez’s release from prison over his attempted murder charges. Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison last month after pleading no contest in August to multiple charges. The ruling came nearly three years after his February 2022 arrest for allegedly shooting at Harry Goularte, who was accused of molesting the MMA veteran’s four-year-old son at a daycare center.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, the prominent podcaster staunchly defended Velasquez’s actions and emphatically stated that the 42-year-old Californian should have killed Goularte for sexually abusing his child:

"He did what every father would've done. If you're not a father. You do not understand the murderous rage you'd have if some man molested your baby... If there's ever a person who could justifiably say, 'I was temporarily insane,' it's a father chasing after someone, especially a man, who molests your boy. Everybody understands it. Everybody understands it. He should've never gone to jail. He's not a threat to society. He's not a danger."

Rogan, while referencing the fact that Goularte is currently out on bail, asserted that child abusers have no right to live and should be given the death penalty for committing such heinous acts:

"Kill them all. That's how I feel. Kill them all. Anybody wants to do that to children, there's no reason for them to exist. Yeah, you're just going to ruin lives – and not just their lives. You're going to ruin all the people's lives that they ruin because they're all f**ked up now."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (36:10):

The former UFC heavyweight champion was taken into custody after engaging in a high-speed chase of a vehicle carrying Harry Goularte. During the pursuit, Velasquez fired multiple rounds from a .40-caliber handgun; however, the shots missed Goularte and instead struck his stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm.

When Joe Rogan said Cain Velasquez should not have opened fire on Harry Goularte

During a March 2022 episode of his JRE MMA Show (via MMA Junkie) with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan weighed in on the Cain Velasquez case, defending his actions as a father seeking justice.

However, Rogan added that Velasquez should not have used a gun and instead should have relied on his MMA skills to confront Goularte:

"I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f**king car, and beat him to death. F**k you."

Check out the full podcast e

