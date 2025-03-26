Judge nearly in tears during Cain Velasquez sentencing, delivers powerful statement: "Not a danger to public safety"

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was recently given a five-year prison sentence for chasing and shooting at the man who allegedly molested his son.

After Velasquez was arrested, many in the MMA community, including UFC CEO Dana White, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, came to the 42-year-old's defense, calling for his release.

Judge Arthur Bocanegra, who gave the sentence, was brought to tears because of Velasquez's situation. Bocanegra said during sentencing:

"This is a tragic case. Mr Velasquez is not a danger to public safety. This case is unique and unlike any other case this court has presided over. The mitigating factors outweigh the aggravating factors," Bocanegra said. [h/t KRON4]

In the UFC, Cain Velasquez was a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. An alumni of the famed American Kickboxing Academy, many, including his teammate Daniel Cormier, believe Velasquez was the best heavyweight in the promotion.

Unfortunately for the 42-year-old, injuries forced him to miss much of his prime years inside the octagon and eventually led him to retire relatively early.

Cain Velasquez shared his thoughts before the prison sentence

The incident that caused Cain Velasquez's prison sentence happened in February 2022. The former UFC champion chased Harry Goularte, a man who allegedly molested Velasquez's son at a day care, in a car. After ramming the vehicle, the 42-year-old used a firearm but missed Goularte and hit his stepfather. The injury was non life-threatening.

Before Judge Bocanegra announced a five-year prison sentence, which includes time served, Cain Velasquez expressed regret and shame for his actions:

"I am truly sorry. My actions were reckless and extremely dangerous.I am ashamed and regretful for how I handled myself on the day of my crime. Out of all this, I wish safe healing for my family, and to the Goulartes, I wish safe healing, and to the community, I wish safe healing."

Nevertheless, the MMA community is behind the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion. UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik even made a bold prediction:

"Once he is a free man, Cain Velasquez's eventual UFC Hall-of-Fame induction is going to be an all-time great moment. Imagine the ovation this man is going to receive! #FreeCain," Anik wrote in a social media post.

In addition to Anik, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Bryce Mitchell, Oban Elliot, and Jorge Masvidal, among others, also supported Velasquez.

According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the former champion could get out as early as January.

