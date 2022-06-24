Joe Rogan and Carlos Mencia video: When the two comedians had a face-off over plagiarism 

UFC commentator Joe Rogan had an altercation with comedian Carlos Mencia in 2005, accusing Mencia of stealing jokes from other comedians. Rogan confronted Mencia during a performance at the Comedy Store.

In a video that has gone viral since the incident, Rogan can be seen standing on stage with Mencia while accusing the comic of plagiarizing content from other comics.

Rogan said that if someone plagiarized a riff from a song, it would be heavily criticized, but when Mencia stole jokes, he got new opportunities on big TV channels:

"If someone steals a riff from a song that's sh**s in the news constantly. Mother*****r steals shit and makes it on HBO, steals shit, they put it on television"

During the exchange, Rogan brought fellow comedian Ari Shaffir on stage as well. Shaffir stated that he had served as an opener for Mencia on various shows and further accused the comedian of stealing his jokes.

In an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Joe Rogan revealed that he doesn't like trashing fellow comedians and feels bad for the Carlos Mencia incident.

On the same FLAGRANT podcast, Joe Rogan spoke about his 2005 altercation with Carlos Mencia. On the host's question of whether he felt bad for publicly calling out the comedian for stealing jokes, Rogan said:

"Yes hundred percent. During the moment of it, I realised how much negativity it creates. I was almost looking at it like if it was a system. Right? If you are looking at a system you are looking at like you input x and you get this. And I'm like ok, a good thing was done where people weren't in danger of having their intellectual property taken by someone who is far more successful. But the weird thing was the anger, like watching the anger... It's like you are throwing meat to a group of f***ing piranas."

However, Rogan further stated that he wouldn't want to change anything about the incident. The comedian said that he took a hit for the entire stand-up comedy community by calling out Mencia.

He further revealed that the backlash from the incident got him banned from the Comedy Store.

