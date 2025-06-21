Joe Rogan claims that "this is an amazing time for the sport" using Ilia Topuria as reference: "He does everything perfect"

Joe Rogan believes Ilia Topuria is leading the charge in the evolution of mixed martial arts (MMA). As UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Jon Jones drift further from active competition, concerns are mounting about the pay-per-view draw of the new wave of fighters.

The UFC’s star-building engine has also seemingly slowed, according to several fans. However, Rogan believes the transition is perhaps the launchpad for the future generation.

He drew attention to Topuria's case while shedding light on the subject in episode #2337 of The Joe Rogan Experience. He said:

"Ilia Topuria, who's fighting Charles Oliveira at the end of the month... That guy is insane! That guy has knocked out two of the greatest featherweights of all time, [Alexander] Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Nobody could knock those guys out at featherweight before. He did, and he made it look easy. He's just on another level from everybody. Now he's moving up to 155 pounds. He decided he cleared out that division, and he's moving up." (H/t: MMA Junkie)

Rogan added:

"There [are] guys like that, their level is above everybody else's level, and with Ilia, it's everything. It's his submissions, his kicks, his punches, everything. He can do anything. He does everything perfect! All his technique is perfect. He's f*cking driven and ultra confident. This is an amazing time for the sport, man. It's a crazy time because these guys that are coming in with like one fight in the UFC, they look like world-class contenders right away."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:35:30):

When Joe Rogan warned Ilia Topuria about Charles Oliveira's range before UFC 317 fight was booked

Before Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira was made official for UFC 317, Joe Rogan had already sounded the alarm. Rogan pointed out the size, range, and danger Oliveira brings as a lightweight.

With Islam Makhachev vacating his title to chase welterweight gold, the UFC booked Topuria and Oliveira to fight for the now-vacant belt. Rogan had previously cautioned that Oliveira’s length and all-around skill make him a serious threat during the UFC London JRE Fight Companion stream. He said:

“Ilia is just so fu*king dangerous. He’s so technical too, the way he bobs and weaves and moves in, he’s so comfortable with his head movement, he’s a step ahead of everybody. I like Topuria vs Oliveira. Oliveira is so tall, and so dangerous everywhere [though]. [He’d have a] huge reach advantage. Those [lightweights] are real big, Islam’s huge."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (3:40):

