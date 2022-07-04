Joe Rogan claims Tulsi Gabbard would make a better leader than Kamala Harris, does impression of the Vice President

Joe Rogan believes former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard would be a better leader than the current Vice President of the USA, Kamala Harris. Rogan noted that Gabbard being a Hawaii Army National Guard veteran and a woman of color, among other factors, has made her an object of envy. The renowned podcaster said of Gabbard:

"She'd be a amazing leader. But the thing is they are scared of her. They are so scared of her that she has all the qualities they want. You want a woman president, there you go. You want a woman of color, there you go. You want a woman who's a veteran, there you go."

Meanwhile, the UFC color commentator did a hilarious impersonation of Harris' infamous ramble about the 'passage of time'. On a recent episode of the JRE podcast featuring Gina Carano, Rogan imitated Harris and said:

"It's about the passage of time , it's about time and passing time. And that's why we have watches. We have watches, because otherwise, how would you know how much time has passed? Time is a fleeting time type thing that only happens when time passes. If you just sit there, so, let's be good to each other with time."

According to Joe Rogan, his impression was better than Harris' original speech. The renowned podcaster also pointed fingers at Harris' criminal justice record, claiming the vice president had incarcerated inmates for cheap labor.

Joe Rogan slams Kamala Harris for comparing January 6 Capitol attack to Pearl Harbor and 9/11

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election triumph. During a speech marking the first anniversary of the riot, Vice President Kamala Harris compared it to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

According to Joe Rogan, comparing January 6, 2021, to Pearl Harbor and 9/11 was disgusting. The UFC color commentator told his guest Adam Curry during an episode of JRE:

"The most disgusting part of the day was what you referenced in your monologue, where the Vice President of the United States says Jan. 6 was the equivalent to Pearl Harbor, was the equivalent to 9/11. Tell that to the granddaughter whose grandfather gave his life on D-Day. Tell that to the son whose dad was one of the firefighters who went into the tower on 9/11."

