Joe Rogan and comedian Tom Segura discuss the four male "delusions" that often collide with reality

Joe Rogan and Tom Segura recently weighed in on some of the misguided beliefs that many men seem to hold. The longtime UFC commentator has garnered widespread praise for the insightful and thought-provoking discussions featured on The Joe Rogan Experience. His viewpoints consistently strike a chord not just with MMA enthusiasts but with a diverse global audience far beyond the fight world.

Rogan regularly hosts a wide-ranging array of guests on his podcast, inviting voices from across the spectrum including scientists, philosophers, accomplished fighters and renowned stand-up comedians.

During a recent episode of his podcast with American comedian Segura, Rogan reflected on how many men tend to live in "delusions" and overestimate their abilities, only to falter when confronted with real-world challenges:

"When I first started doing jiu-jitsu, I was already like a very accomplished striker. I was really good at striking, so I was like, 'I know how to fight.' And then I went to jiu-jitsu class — I got my a** kicked every day. I was like, 'This is crazy. I was so wrong. I had this completely distorted idea of my abilities.'"

Segura agreed with Rogan’s observation and added that it’s common for many men to have an inflated sense of confidence in four specific aspects of their lives:

"Men think they know how to fight, that they're funny, that they f**k good, and that they can drive. Those are like the four things — they're like, 'I can do all this.'"

Check out the conversation between Joe Rogan and Tom Segura below (1:42:00):

When Joe Rogan offered his perspective on what shapes achievement in life

During an episode of his podcast with American writer and comedian Rich Vos last month, Joe Rogan discussed how a person’s mindset profoundly impacts the course of their life. He highlighted the critical role of mental clarity, stressing that maintaining a focused and intentional outlook is vital for achieving personal growth and success:

"A lot of the problem with a lot of people is maybe they don't like something about themselves — they don't like what they've done, they don't like choices they've made — and that's in your head. Then all the lack of clarity, the lack of peace, is in your head all the time... Success generally happens when you've got as many pieces as possible in order correctly, and failure generally happens when you're overwhelmed by too many things."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (11:10):

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

