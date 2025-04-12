Joe Rogan finds out about "isolation in plain sight" from JRE guest who Dana White once credited for saving his life

On episode #2304 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster welcomed controversial biologist Gary Brecka. During the pair's conversation, Brecka brought up isolation and the negative impacts it can cause in those experiencing them.

In particular, he described how isolating a party who was not previously isolated can reduce their life expectancy by half. He stunned Rogan by further expanding on the history of this knowledge by citing well-known conditions like broken heart syndrome.

"As soon as you create isolation, you dramatically reduce, if not half, the life expetancy. Now, later in life, we would call this 'broken heart syndrome,' 'caregiver syndrome,' and these were actually very valid syndromes."

Thereafter, Brecka shared his belief with the longtime UFC commentator that the United States is suffering from a lack of mental 'fitness,' instead of poor mental health.

"I think we actually have a chronic lack of mental fitness, not necessarily a mental illness crisis in this country, and if you look at the skyrocketing rates of these conditions, and how they are creeping into younger and younger and younger generations, you got 9-year-olds being treated for depression now. So, what's happening? What's happening is isolation in plain sight. We don't problem solve anymore, we don't have communities with our friends anymore."

Check out Gary Brecka sharing his insight with Joe Rogan (17:20 and 18:33):

Brecka founded the 10X Health System, which is designed to drastically improve physical health. In fact, UFC CEO Dana White credits the system for saving his life, leading to a noticeable improvement in his physical condition and fitness.

Joe Rogan brought up Gary Brecka before

On the March 22, 2025 edition of Joe Rogan's Fight Companion series, the UFC commentator engaged close friend and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub in a conversation about monoamine oxidase inhibitors, otherwise known as MAOIs or MAO inhibitors. In particular, they spoke about methylene blue, with Rogan saying:

"Well, it's basically an MAO inhibitor, and it also has something that does something for the mitochondria. I'm not the best guy to describe it, but Gary Brecka told me to take it. A few other people told me to take it."

Check out Joe Rogan crediting Gary Brecka for his use of MAO inhibitors (16:46):

Given how seriously Rogan takes his health, it isn't surprising that he takes as much health-related advice as he can, even if unorthodox.

