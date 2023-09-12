"Joe Rogan comes with a chair and hits Jones" - Fans come up with hilarious scenarios after UFC and WWE merge to create TKO

The merger between WWE and UFC has been officially completed, as Endeavor has announced the formation of TKO Group Holdings.

This newly established sports and entertainment company has commenced trading on the NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) using the 'TKO' ticker symbol.

On Tuesday, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel rang the bell to start trading at the NYSE. He was joined by UFC president Dana White and WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon to celebrate this significant moment. This event marks the end of Endeavor's efforts to merge the two major combat sports organizations, which they publicly announced in April.

After White recently shared a video of the UFC-WWE merger on social media, fans wasted no time in conjuring imaginary scenarios on the historic union.

One fan wrote:

"You gonna fire Matt Riddle again?"

Another wrote:

"let Izzy fight with a chair in the rematch."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Imagine Jones submitting 'Stipe' and out of nowhere Joe Rogan comes with a chair and hits Jones ....that would be fun af 😂"

"Jon Jones bout to end Roman Reigns. I’ll be there!"

"Bruce Buffer next Wrestlemania special announcer"

"Colby or Jon Jones in WWE would be lit"

"John Cena VS Nate Diaz 😂"

"Hornswoggle v Hasbulla 👌🏽"

"Strickland vs. Izzy rematch with special guest referee Alex Periera, ladder match with weapons like steel chairs"

"Will you cut @LoganPaul salary?"

Everything you need to know about the UFC-WWE merger

UFC and WWE have officially come together to create a new company named TKO Group. The primary goal behind this merger is to combine their fan bases and increase their overall influence.

Together, the newly formed sports and entertainment corporation has a massive global following, with over 1 billion fans across 180 countries. They also organize more than 350 live events every year.

The MMA promotion holds a 51% majority stake in TKO, while WWE owns 49%. This newly formed company is valued at approximately $21 billion USD.

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon will take on the role of executive chairman at TKO Group. Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will lead the company as TKO's CEO. Mark Shapiro will serve as TKO's president and COO while maintaining his positions at Endeavor. Andrew Schleimer, UFC's CFO, will also continue as the CFO of TKO.