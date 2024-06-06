Joe Rogan comments on Donald Trump's felony conviction: "They're exposing how corrupt the Democracy is"

Joe Rogan is one of MMA's most ardent political commentators, and he recently offered his thoughts on Donald Trump's felony conviction in episode #2161 of The Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. In particular, the UFC color commentator claimed the United States' Democratic Party is rife with corruption.

For reference, Trump has been handed a guilty verdict regarding charges of using hush money to buy the silence of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who has alleged that she and Trump, a former United States president, had a s*xual encounter ahead of the latter's successful 2016 presidential campaign.

Rogan has opined that the 34 felonies Trump has been charged with are disproportionate and unfair in relation to the transgression itself, which he believes is due to corruption within the current ruling political party in the United States, the Democrats, which have always had an antagonistic relationship with Trump.

"I just think this is the perfect storm of things that are happening at the same time, with AI emerging, China and Russia becoming buddies, us being run by a dead man [Joe Biden]. They're trying to stop this other guy from even running and they're exposing how corrupt the Democracy is. They're exposing how corrupt the system is just by charging this guy with 34 felonies for paying off a lady he had sex with, like what?"

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels scandal (1:10:05):

Rogan is one of several prominent MMA figures who resonates with Trump, or at the very least disapproves of current United States president Joe Biden, who the UFC color commentator has been critical of before.

Joe Rogan isn't the only UFC figure to express outrage over Donald Trump's felony conviction

At UFC 302, former middleweight champion Sean Strickland authored a dominant performance against Paulo Costa despite one judge's controversial scorecard. In his post-fight interview, 'Tarzan' echoed Joe Rogan's statements by voicing his own disapproval of Donald Trump being handed 34 felonies.

"Hey, president Trump, you're the man, bro. A damn travesty what they're doing to you. I'll be donating to you, my man."

Check out Sean Strickland's UFC 302 post-fight interview (2:09):

Strickland isn't the only fighter to have interacted with Trump at UFC 302. Following his slick armbar against Michał Oleksiejczuk, Kevin Holland scaled the cage and shook Trump's hand.