Joe Rogan comments on USA's alleged "suppression" of discourse around Palestine: "How much influence does Israel have?"

Joe Rogan believes there is a suppression of discourse in America around the Israel-Palestine conflict and believes such methods of censorship will be a net negative for society as a whole.

Rogan has never been one to shy away from discussing sensitive topics. He was most notably in the limelight for his opinions on COVID-19 vaccines, which many including medical professionals found controversial and inaccurate.

During episode #2299 on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast featuring comedian and liberal political commentator Dave Smith, the 57-year-old addressed the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The pair were discussing how suppression in its many forms was prevalent in today's world, when Rogan linked it to the war, insinuating that there may be a conscious effort to suppress free discourse surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict in the USA.

He then went on to explain how such actions could lead to dire consequences for the society, saying:

"You think you're going to stop people from expanding the narrative and talk outside of these borders that you have clearly established for how people are allowed to discuss certain sensitive topics?... [Then] they don't understand why there is a third rail and they start looking into it and they go, 'Oh, how much influence does Israel have on our country?' And then they start asking those kinds of questions."

The UFC commentator added that efforts to curtail people's ability to freely discuss such a sensitive topic might be counter-productive and might lead to hostility towards Jews:

"Suppression of people's ability to talk about very polarizing topics like Gaza, suppression of that, is a cause of anti-semitism because people will start thinking, 'Is there some sort of a grand plan to control us and keep me from talking about something that clearly is in the news every day?'"

Check Joe Rogan's comments below:

The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict started with Hamas launching a multi-frontal attack on the Jewish state on October 7, 2023. Since then war has taken the lives of tens of thousands, with many reports suggesting death tolls crossing 61,000.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments and the full podcast episode below:

