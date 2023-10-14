'Joe Rogan or Dana White': KSI picks who he would prefer fighting in MMA

KSI is hours away from locking horns with Tommy Fury in one of the most anticipated influencer boxing matches of the year. Both men are stepping into the squared circle as undefeated prospects intent on extending their unbeaten streak. For the YouTuber, the bout is about proving his doubters wrong.

He has promised to do what Jake Paul failed to by beating Tommy Fury. Meanwhile, the younger Fury brother has vowed to bring an end to YouTubers and social media influencers crossing into boxing by adding to his Jake Paul win with an emphatic victory over KSI. But that is boxing, what about MMA?

As it turns out, both men were asked about their ideal opponents in an MMA bout. A range of potential foes were offered to them by the interviewer, ranging from who they'd choose to fight between the likes of retired lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and reigning UFC heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones.

However, the most eyecatching question was who they'd rather face in MMA between Joe Rogan and Dana White. To that, the YouTuber made his answer clear by selecting the UFC CEO:

"We'll go Dana then. Joe Rogan's kicks are a bit deadly."

While neither Joe Rogan nor Dana White are professional fighters, the UFC color commentator is a Taekwondo black belt and amateur kickboxer who almost pursued a professional career prior to his commentating days. Furthermore, he is known for having powerful kicks, which he's demonstrated to UFC fighters before.

By contrast, Dana White has a background in boxing, which is more favorable to another boxer trying to ply their trade in MMA.

Has KSI ever faced another professional boxer?

While his competitive rival Jake Paul has built his brand off of beating MMA fighters in boxing matches, KSI has actually faced two professional boxers. Unfortunately, neither one presented a stiff challenge. The first one was Luis Alcaraz Pineda, who is currently 2-7, with six losses by way of knockout.

The Englishman defeated him by third-round knockout. The other professional boxer he faced was Joe Fournier, who is 9-0 (2). However, their bout was marred by an accidental elbow that was initially ruled a knockout win for KSI, before Fournier appealed the decision and it was overturned into a no-contest.