Twitter hails Khabib Nurmagomedov after he retires undefeated at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje in the second round via a triangle choke. The emotional Lightweight champion then took off his gloves (a symbolism to a fighter retiring) and announced his retirement from MMA.
The 32-year-old retires as one of the most dominant fighters at 29-0. Khabib will probably go down as the greatest of all time.
Speaking after the fight, he said:
Today I want to say this was my last fight, no way I'm gonna come here without my father. It was the first time after what happened with my father. When UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother, she didn't want me to fight without father but I promised her it's gonna be my last fight and if I give my word I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.
The fight in itself was very even when it lasted. Justin Gaethje came up with a very obvious game plan of staying outside the Champion's range and deterring him with leg kicks.
However, the Russian's pressure was beginning to tell on the decisions the American was making when he threw looping punches. Towards the end of the first round, Gaethje was taken down for the last 40 seconds and the difference between their ground game was evident. Khabib finished the fight with a triangle choke from a full-mount position in the second round.
Khabib Nurmagomedov came into his third title defence having lost just one round in his UFC career. His 13-0 record in the UFC is already the stuff of legend, never mind lightweight being arguably the toughest weight division in the sport.
Justin Gaethje has solidified himself as one of the most entertaining performers in the UFC. Coming into the fight, he was on an impressive four-fight finish streak against good opponents in James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.
Here are the best Tweets after the fight:
Published 25 Oct 2020, 03:04 IST