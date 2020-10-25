Twitter hails Khabib Nurmagomedov after he retires undefeated at UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov beat Justin Gaethje in the second round via a triangle choke. The emotional Lightweight champion then took off his gloves (a symbolism to a fighter retiring) and announced his retirement from MMA.

The 32-year-old retires as one of the most dominant fighters at 29-0. Khabib will probably go down as the greatest of all time.

Speaking after the fight, he said:

Today I want to say this was my last fight, no way I'm gonna come here without my father. It was the first time after what happened with my father. When UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother, she didn't want me to fight without father but I promised her it's gonna be my last fight and if I give my word I have to follow this. It was my last fight here.

The fight in itself was very even when it lasted. Justin Gaethje came up with a very obvious game plan of staying outside the Champion's range and deterring him with leg kicks.

However, the Russian's pressure was beginning to tell on the decisions the American was making when he threw looping punches. Towards the end of the first round, Gaethje was taken down for the last 40 seconds and the difference between their ground game was evident. Khabib finished the fight with a triangle choke from a full-mount position in the second round.

Khabib Nurmagomedov came into his third title defence having lost just one round in his UFC career. His 13-0 record in the UFC is already the stuff of legend, never mind lightweight being arguably the toughest weight division in the sport.

Justin Gaethje has solidified himself as one of the most entertaining performers in the UFC. Coming into the fight, he was on an impressive four-fight finish streak against good opponents in James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

Here are the best Tweets after the fight:

Every time we watched Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in the UFC, we were witnessing true greatness. He will definitely be greatly missed in MMA. A true legend of the sport. #UFC254 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov laid his gloves down in the Octagon after announcing his retirement at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/dZKLMPhVQt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

Congratulations to the greatest champion in @ufc history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed. #weareaka #eaglesmma #fathersplan #heissoproud ⁦@TeamKhabib⁩ pic.twitter.com/uXjiT34JuV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 24, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "I promised my mother this is going to be my last fight." #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/XnkDyMFdAP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 24, 2020

Khabib vs. Gaethje scorecards. Two of the judges gave Justin Gaethje the first round #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/VvQoKqG9u2 — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 24, 2020

My MMA mind kinda just exploded at the implications of everything that just happened in the last 10 minutes and what it all means. — Tommy Toe Hold 🎃 (@TommyToeHold) October 24, 2020

Normally I'd file this under "MMA Retirements" but I think this is as legit as it gets. Khabib gave his word to his family. He's done with MMA. Incredible talent. This sport will miss him dearly. #UFC254 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 24, 2020

I am like, genuinely sad right now. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 24, 2020

Thank you for showing us your heart inside that cage GOAT @TeamKhabib #UFC254 — #OnAmission4Gold (@KelvinGastelum) October 24, 2020

The best pound for pound fighter in the world Congrats champion 🏆 @TeamKhabib #UFC254 @ufc — rakic_ufc (@rakic_ufc) October 24, 2020

29-0. After a masterful, skilled, beautifully well rounded performance Khabib leaves his gloves in the octagon and announces his retirement. Wow. — Megan Olivi (@MeganOlivi) October 24, 2020

After thanking members of his team and the UFC, Nurmagomedov capped off his speech with a nod to Daniel Cormier:



"DC, I love you, buddy" #UFC254 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 24, 2020

He’s definitely #1 pound for pound!! Congratulations on a great career #UFC254 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2020

Man I’m tearing up .Khabib champ — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 24, 2020

That’s it. The man walks away with his legacy intact. Farewell, Khabib.



I’ll be back on Monday @BloodyElbow with MMA Squared. Take care, y’all. pic.twitter.com/OJHOrw2EN4 — Chris Rini (@RiniMMA) October 24, 2020

I’m so sad to see Khabib retire.



Truly, The Greatest Lightweight of All Time.



The UFC won’t be the same without him. #UFC254 — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) October 24, 2020

"Khabib retiring breaks my heart. I thought we'd have at least one more" - Daniel Cormier #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/5LD16dWtmT — MMA mania (@mmamania) October 24, 2020

The greatest of all time @TeamKhabib . I love you brother and am so happy for you. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) October 24, 2020

Khabib got emotional after his win at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/jVuwSD2j7b — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 24, 2020

How's everyone feeling? What is your reaction to Khabib calling time on his career? 😢 #UFC254 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 24, 2020

"THe best thing about getting choked out is, there's nothing really consequential to your health." - Justin Gaethje says he's ready to fight for the title again in 6 weeks. #UFC254 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 24, 2020

I'm speechless and man, that was emotional. One of the greatest to ever do it is walking away from the sport in his prime and at the peak of his powers because he promised his family. Respect. The game won't be the same without Khabib Nurmagomedov. @TeamKhabib 🙏 #UFC254 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 24, 2020