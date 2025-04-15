Joe Rogan and Dana White’s ally drop eye-opening remark on $10 billion soda subsidies in U.S. nutrition policy

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan and his guest discussed an eye-opening fact about U.S. nutrition policy, revealing how the government is exploiting taxpayers' money to support unhealthy food and beverage choices. The discussion took a significant turn when Rogan's guest exposed how SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) allocates a staggering $10 billion annually to subsidize soda—products directly generating the nation’s diabetes and obesity crisis.

Gary Brecka is the co-founder of 10x Health System and is widely regarded as one of the leading experts on biohacking and human biology was Rogan's recent guest. Brecka denounced the American Heart Association for shoring up soda as a part of the SNAP program, talking about how Coca-Cola and PepsiCo fund the organization.

Brecka said:

"So the interesting thing is iou know our food stamp program which is you know the SNAP program it's one of the biggest um subsidies that we have in the government $120 billion a year 10 billion of that is going to subsidize sodas."

Brecka added:

"The American Heart Association just ironically comes out in favor of soda in the snack food program and we we went over that and we found out that they're um they're paid by Pepsi and by Coca-Cola."

Check out Gary Brecka's comments on JRE below: (2:22)

Joe Rogan and Gary Brecka get blasted by Jujimufu’s smelling salts challenge

On a lighter note, during the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan made Gary Brecka try the infamous smelling salt by Jujimufu, who is an award-winning weightlifter also known as Jon Call. Powerlifters very commonly use the smelling salt before lifting heavy weights to bring focus and attention, it gives a burning sensation where the lifter feels a fire within.

It has become a ritual for Rogan to make his guests try smelling salts in his show and Brecka had to be a part of it as well. As soon as Rogan handed out the salt to Brecka, what followed was an instant, hilarious reaction from both men as the powerful scent hit them. Brecka, who’s more familiar with optimizing human biology than braving gym rituals was caught off guard by a dose of hardcore gym culture.

Check out the Joe Rogan and Gary Brecka's reaction in the video below:

