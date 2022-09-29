"It's better than nuclear war"- Joe Rogan and Dave Smith how the Ukraine- Russia war could be prevented and the real hidden politics around the conflict

Popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan and fellow comedian Dave Smith recently discussed the ongoing political conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

It has been almost 6 months since the conflict began, and peace is yet to be drawn between Russia and Ukraine. Despite a lot of MOUs and pacts, the tension between the two nations seems like a never-ending process now. The conflict, which dates back to World War 1, has been re-emerging over time and again in the form of different issues.

Appearing on a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Rogan got with comedian and political commentator Dave Smith to discuss the dispute between the two nations.

Speaking about a recent deal between the two nations pertaining to the war stricken-Donbas region, Smith pointed out the politics behind the war, according to him:

"They had a deal worked out. It has been reported in multiple sources that they had a deal worked out. And the deal was basically that Vladimir Putin would pull back, he would pull back his troops and leave Ukraine under the condition that ... very simple condition that Ukraine guaranteed autonomy for the Donbas region and agreed to never join NATO."

"Like that was the deal... I'm not saying that's the perfect deal but it's better than what we got right now."

"It's better than nuclear war."-Joe Rogan added.

Check out the clip from JRE below:

Joe Rogan comments on the homelessness situation over the United States

On another episode of his popular podcast show The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), host Joe Rogan along with guest Dave Attell, discussed the homelessness crisis in several states. This included Portland, one of the largest cities in the U.S.

While discussing the city's current crisis over the situation, Attell commented stating that people are free to "locate" themselves wherever they want in the port city, and that an unfortunate result of this has increased the risk of fires.

Adding on to the conversation, Rogan said:

"They're cooking meth in a tent! They're cooking meth in a little plastic house, what could go wrong?"

"You're not gonna do anything about that? Like you're just going to let that happen? Doesn't that seem like a safety hazard, a public safety hazard, a health hazard? All of the above hazards? Isn't it litter? It's also litter."- he further added.

Check out Rogan and Dave Attell discuss the crisis below:

