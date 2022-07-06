Watch: When Joe Rogan lost it after he caught comedian Ari Shaffir "pissing in his hallway"

Joe Rogan has brought some of the world's most famous people on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. In 2018, one such guest was Ari Shaffir, a stand-up comedian and the host of the Skeptic Tank & Punch Drunk Sports podcast.

During the podcast, Shaffir took a break and left the recording room to urinate in the hallway for the amusement of the comedians. Rogan, however, was not pleased with Shaffir's actions, exclaiming:

"You got it on camera, you f****** idiot. I'm selling your d*** to the highest bidder. What do you think you're in, a low-security place? You see all the train killers running around this place?... Why are you pissing in my hallway?... Your behavior is not normal."

The episode also featured fellow comedians Shane Gillis and Mark Normand. Shaffir has featured on multiple occasions on Rogan's podcast, with his first appearance being nearly 12 years ago.

Shaffir came into the limelight in 2020 after his comments on the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Shaffir referred to Bryant as “a rapist” in a video in the immediate aftermath of the incident drawing a lot of criticism.

Joe Rogan refuses to host former President Donald Trump on his podcast

Joe Rogan has invited a number of famous personalities, including Elon Musk on the show. However, Donald Trump is not anywhere close to joining the list, according to the 54-year-old. In a discussion on the Lex Fridman podcast, he said:

"I've had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once. I've said no every time. I don't want to help him. I'm not interested in helping him. When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s [Trump] such a polarising figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself."

Despite the reluctance to have Trump on his podcast, Rogan has revealed that he would vote for the Republican over Joe Biden in the 2024 election. He also went on to take a swipe at current President Biden, saying that Trump's potential contention will be "against a dead man."

