Joe Rogan discusses side effects of popular weight loss drug with JRE guest, shares anecdote involving UFC employee: "He looked great"

Joe Rogan recently discussed why Ozempic allegedly isn’t a miracle drug for everyone. The UFC color commentator spoke about the potential side effects of the popular weight-loss drug and shared personal stories to validate his take.

While the drug has gained attention for its effectiveness, Rogan cautioned that its impact isn't universally positive. The drug has a varying impact on people, with some experiencing severe side effects like pancreatitis.

One of Rogan's friends, after using the drug, ended up bedridden for two weeks due to the discomfort it caused. Rogan also shared a contrasting experience from a UFC employee who looked noticeably better after using the medication. The employee had a clear plan in place for weight loss, and he seemed to have no adverse reactions.

Speaking on episode #2293 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator said:

"Well, there are tons of side effects. It depends upon the person because obviously, people are very different biologically... I have good friends that have had horrible side effects from Ozempic. They tried it, got on it, had terrible pancreatitis. I got a buddy of mine who was in bed for two weeks, he was really sick, and I know several other people that just feel terrible when they take it and had to get off of it. It was really f*cked with them."

He added:

"And then I know other people that have taken it, like a buddy of mine that works at the UFC. We ran into him the other day, and I’m like, 'Dude, you look f*cking great'... And he had a whole plan, he’s going to get down to a certain weight and then he’s going to taper off. And he looked great. He looked great."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (56:00):

When Joe Rogan spoke about the adverse effects of Ozempic

In an old episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster discussed the growing popularity of Ozempic and labeled it one of the most profitable drugs ever. While many are being prescribed the weight loss drug, Rogan's podcast guest, Shane Gillis questioned its long-term effects and compared it to the way SSRIs (Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) were once prescribed for depression despite serious side effects.

He shared anecdotes about people suffering from severe gastrointestinal issues and other reactions, including one UFC employee who had a terrible experience with the drug. Rogan also brought up a case of a woman suffering from burns and charred skin after using Ozempic. Speaking on episode #2098 of his podcast, Rogan said:

"Brian Simpson had a really bad reaction to it. His stomach was jacked... One of the side effects is like stomach paralysis or something like that...It's a weird thing because yes, you shouldn't be obese."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below:

