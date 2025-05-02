Joe Rogan dives deep into Jeremy Renner's near-death accident and emotional comeback

Joe Rogan recently reflected on his recent conversation with Jeremy Renner and dived deep into his emotional comeback. He opened up about 'The Avengers' actor's near-death accident and how he enjoys spending his free time.

Renner was involved in a horrific accident in 2023, when he was run over by a snowcat that resulted in several injuries and was nearly fatal. Since the accident, the actor has revealed that he underwent a number of surgeries and went into detail on his recovery in his memoir.

The UFC commentator had Renner as a guest on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast and got a chance to get to know more about the actor's personal life and the accident that almost resulted in his demise. Rogan mentioned that he enjoyed his episode with Renner and expressed his gratitude on X. He wrote:

"I had a really great conversation with @JeremyRenner about his accident where he was run over by a 16,000 pound snowcat and almost died, the brutal recovery he went through and the amazing perspective the experience gave him. We also talked about his love of working with foster kids and that's really when he lit up. He's just an absolutely amazing human. So full of love and joy and a complete inspiration."

Check out Joe Rogan's post regarding Jeremy Renner below:

Jeremy Renner opens up about his work with foster kids on The Joe Rogan Experience

Jeremy Renner's conversation with Joe Rogan also saw the actor glowingly describe his experience working with foster children and the fulfillment it has given him.

In a clip posted to The JRE Companion X account, Renner mentioned that he enjoys providing opportunities and a better life for foster children and disclosed that he has plans to create more programs:

"[We're] creating community for them, opportunities for them, safe places for them... New experiences, new joy, new friends. They're all crying at the end of this camp cause they had such a good damn time.... It means we're doing something right for these kids and we're going to continue doing it and we're doing it not only just as a camp, but we're doing lots of programs throughout the year to keep the community of the foster youth community together."

Check out the clip of Jeremy Renner 's comments regarding his work with foster children on JRE below:

