Joe Rogan explores bizarre conspiracy behind deadly DC plane crash: "Trying to deliver to someone in Saudi Arabia"

While Joe Rogan's primary area of expertise is combat sports, he also delves into conspiracy theories, often reading between the lines of what mainstream media outlets report. He did so again with the recent airplane-helicopter crash in Washington DC.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience Experience, with fellow comic Brian Simpson as the guest, the duo delved into the disastrous crash in the American capital. Rogan found it hard to believe that a Black Hawk helicopter would crash into an American Airlines plane.

Simpson speculated that the crash might've been a communication error rather than a system malfunction. However, Rogan then proposed another theory, joking that a significant person of interest was on the plane:

"Yeah, maybe. Unless we find out that someone was on that jet. Some f**king dude whose at the forefront of quantum computing, and he's got a laptop with him that he's trying to deliver to somebody in Saudi Arabia."

Simpson then pointed out that the probability of it being true was more than zero, citing the reality we are living in.

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (40:20):

The unfortunate accident claimed the lives of 67 people, with 64 being on the plane. All three inside the helicopter were army personnel: a captain, a staff sergeant, and a chief warrant officer.

Joe Rogan explains the reason for the US ban on Huawei

The US government banned federal agencies from using Huawei and ZTE equipment in 2019 with the National Defense Authorization Act. Joe Rogan spoke about the ban and the reason for it in his recent podcast episode with Brian Simpson.

Rogan liked the mobile phone's impressive features and was sad when the government banned it. Interestingly, he linked it to a theory suggesting how a foreign country could demonstrate technical superiority over another nation:

"If you were a foreign country and you wanted to demonstrate that you have technical superiority over people, how would you do it? Well, first of all, you'd lay the groundwork. And this is one thing they definitely did right. You lay the groundwork, and the groundwork is sell them all the sh*t they need. And some of that sh*t you sell? You put a little backdoor in there."

He added:

"That's why Huawei was banned from the United States. They banned Huawei phones. They were the most sophisticated phones. They were coming out of China. They were so good. I've told this before. Forgive me if you've heard it, but I tried to buy a Porsche design Huawei phone. It was an amazing phone, way more advanced than iPhones. It had a bigger battery, It had a 100-megapixel camera. And then, right before it was coming out, they put the ban." [45:15 of the above JRE episode]

