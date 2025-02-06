Joe Rogan stunned and debates how VIP military helicopter collided with airline in shocking DC plane crash: "I don't understand how that's possible"

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Joe Rogan is joined by people from diverse areas of expertise. In a recent episode, he was joined by stand-up comedian Brian Simpson, and the duo discussed a variety of topics in the segment.

The recent air disaster in Washington, D.C. came up during the course of their conversation, and Rogan subsequently expressed his shock over the tragedy. The incident in question pertains to an American Airlines plane which collided in midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The deadly disaster killed everyone on board the two aircrafts, leaving no survivors. The remains of all the 67 victims have been retrieved from the Potomac river in a significant development, bringing closure to the case.

The famed UFC color commentator expressed shock while recalling the deadly collision in episode #2266 of The Joe Rogan Experience. Joe Rogan said:

"I don't even know how that happens, I've never heard of something like that happening and then where did the helicopter eminate from, where did it come from Jamie? This is a military helicopter...I don't understand how that's possible. I don't get it but I don't know anything about flying. That's so crazy that a military helicopter collides an American Airlines jet."

Watch Rogan's comments below (39:41):

When Belal Muhammad shared his two cents on bouncing back from a knockout with Joe Rogan

Belal Muhammad was hosted by Joe Rogan on episode #162 of The Joe Rogan Experience MMA, where they talked about combat sports at length. At one point in the conversation, Rogan brought up Dan Hooker's TKO loss to Michael Chandler, which was when the two segued into a discussion on how fighters recover from knockout losses.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion added to Rogan's observation and offered his take:

"That's the hardest part too, cuz you get caught and you don't really feel anything afterwards. It's not like you went through a war with injuries so you wanna hop right back into...you're like 'let me fight again' but your coach is around...you still got a concusion, chill out, don't fight, take a couple of months off. Gaethje has taken a year off and you need those guys to hold you."

Watch Belal Muhammad's reaction below (1:31:18):

