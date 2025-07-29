  • home icon
  • Joe Rogan falls for AI-generated Khabib Nurmagomedov clip and calls it “really amazing”

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jul 29, 2025 13:33 GMT
Joe Rogan (left) falls prey to an alleged AI-generated motivational clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]
Joe Rogan recently fell victim to an alleged AI-generated clip featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov's voice. In the video, the former UFC star appeared to give a motivational speech about the importance of discipline.

During episode #168 of the JRE MMA Show with Khalil Rountree Jr., Rogan recalled Nurmagomedov's supposed motivational words as "really amazing" and asked his producer to play the clip.

However, the Russian outlet Red Corner MMA reported that the voice in the clip did not actually belong to Nurmagomedov. In the video, the AI-generated voice attributed to 'The Eagle' said:

"Real man, he addicted to discipline. To early wakes to prayer to training to silence. Discipline no need motivation. Discipline moves without feeling. Discipline say I go anyway, even when tired even when lonely. Discipline is best addiction. You want strong life? Discipline build it. You want peace? Discipline protect it..."
Upon hearing the motivational clip, Rogan said:

"I'm gonna use it as my morning wakeup. Shout out to Khabib [Nurmagomedov]. I mean, that's why he is who he is, really amazing."

Check out the post below:

When Joe Rogan lauded Khabib Nurmagomedov's disciplined lifestyle

Khabib Nurmagomedov reigned as the UFC lightweight champion and retired from the sport with an undefeated record of 29-0, which arguably makes him one of the legends in MMA.

A few months ago, Joe Rogan invited bowhunter Cameron Hanes to his podcast, where they discussed a variety of interesting topics. During their conversation, Rogan highlighted Nurmagomedov's disciplined lifestyle, saying:

"Khabib had unbelievably grueling training sessions. That was one of the things that was so apparent with his endurance. Their discipline was second to none. No girlfriends, no phones, no bulls***, no video games. F**k you. We train. Eat, recover, train. You wanna really be a champion? This is how you have to work. This is how Islam Makhachev is so good. This is how Khabib is so good. Those guys are disciplined."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (50:35):

youtube-cover
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

