Joe Rogan is "full of sh*t", says Bryce Mitchell in passionate podcast rant: "We didn't come from no monkeys, motherf***ers"

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell launched a verbal tirade against Joe Rogan during a recent appearance on the Twins Pod podcast. ‘Thug Nasty’ has clashed with Rogan previously regarding the flat-earth theory.

Mitchell, a proponent of the flat-earth theory, previously challenged Rogan to a debate on the topic after the UFC commentator and popular podcaster mocked flat-earthers on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. This time, Mitchell's rant focused on evolution, a topic frequently discussed on Rogan's show.

Mitchell said on Twins Pod:

"I believed for a long time in Joe Rogan podcast. Now I love Joe with all my heart. But he's full of sh*t and I'll tell him right to his motherf***ing face. He's full of sh*t and we don't come from no monkeys, motherf***rs"

On the MMA front, Mitchell's last fight ended in a disappointing first-round knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296. Emmett landed a powerful overhand right that sent Mitchell crashing to the canvas, effectively shutting down 'Thug Nasty's' night.

What did Joe Rogan say about Bryce Mitchell's Flat-Earth theory?

Joe Rogan addressed the Flat-Earth Theory on his podcast with guest physicist Lawrence Krause in 2017.

Rogan acknowledged that some, including MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell, believe the Earth is flat. He then pointed out the abundance of high-resolution images of the entire planet captured by satellites every 10 minutes and readily available online.

Rogan questioned why, if people doubt the legitimacy of spherical Earth photographs, there's no evidence to support the Flat Earth theory's concept of an ice wall surrounding Antarctica. He said:

"People keep saying in this Flat Earth Theory thing that there's no images of the Earth in full and that they're all composites. That's not true. There are images of the Earth that are taken every 10 minutes by this satellite and they're high resolution. You can access them online anytime you want. People see those and they wanna believe it's fake but yet they believe that there's an ice wall around Antarctica that you cross over and you fall into the abyss. Where is this photo of the ice wall?"

