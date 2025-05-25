Joe Rogan gets 100% real on Bruce Lee's depiction in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood' film: "He wasn't like that"

On episode #2326 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the popular podcaster spoke to fellow comedian Jimmy Carr about the late Bruce Lee's portrayal in 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.' The film, which directed by the legendary Quentin Tarantino and released in 2019, was well-received both critically and on the box office.

Ad

However, Rogan took issue with how Tarantino's film portrayed Lee, an action movie icon and transformative martial artist, as an arrogant figure who believed himself to superior to others. This, though, was not an accurate characterization of the man, according to Rogan, who said:

"The Bruce Lee thing is one of the things that I really didn't agree with. I love Tarantino. I'm a giant fan. As a human being I love him, and as a director I think he's the greatest of all time. He has the most consistently exciting, ground-breaking, psychotic films. I love his movies. The problem is I know a lot about Bruce Lee, and he wasn't like that. He wasn't that arrogant guy, and I think he's misrepresented."

Ad

Trending

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Bruce Lee (1:50:09):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The longtime UFC commentator is a noted fan of Lee, who is occasionally regarded as one of the most important figures in the early development of MMA. This is owed largely to Lee founding Jeet Kune Do, which draws from numerous martial arts to cover every aspect of unarmed combat.

Lee, though, was never a professional fighter, and much of his mythos is derived from a combination of his on-screen persona from his action films and unverified, even conflicting, accounts of unsanctioned street fights he may or may not have had.

Ad

Joe Rogan has interviewed Quentin Tarantino before

As a fan of Quentin Tarantino, Joe Rogan has never passed up an opportunity to interview him. He most recently hosted the all-time great director on episode #2240 of his podcast, during which they spoke about the rampant cocaine use in Hollywood back in the 1980s.

Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Quentin Tarantino:

Years prior, Rogan had interviewed Tarantino on episode #1675 of his podcast. The two men have a friendly relationship, and Rogan regards Tarantino highly as a filmmaker.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.