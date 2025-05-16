Joe Rogan gets honest about Kanye West's controversial new song being banned from streaming platforms: "Kinda the sign of the times"

Joe Rogan had some strong words for Kanye West’s latest controversial track, “Heil Hi*ler,” which is filled with blatant antisemitic praise. The song has been removed from most major streaming platforms, but it continues to rack up views on X.

Ad

Despite bans from Spotify and SoundCloud, millions have accessed the song through reuploads, podcasts, or via a now-trending indie app called Scrybe. Calling the song “insane” and “a sign” of the time we live in, he pointed out how the internet's chaotic freedom allows anything to go viral.

Speaking on episode #232 of The Joe Rogan Experience, he said:

“It’s also kind of a sign of the times, I guess. Yeah, these are the chaotic world we’re living in, and it’s like okay, this kind of highlights the benefits... I mean, I want to say this like carefully because I don’t want to think any... I want to say real clearly I do not support people saying that, I don’t think it’s a good thing to say, I don’t say it, I certainly don’t think any racism is good, I don’t think antisemitism is good, I don’t think anti-Christianity is good, I don’t think Asian hate is good, I don’t think anything is good."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Rogan added:

"But there’s a benefit to just letting people talk, like let people say whatever the f*ck they want to say even if it sucks. This is the benefit of Twitter, but this is also the bad part. It’s like the f*cking song has so many millions of hits on Twitter. It’s been banned from every platform. But is it good to ban things from platforms, or is it better to let it be out there and let people talk about it? Because if you ban it, then people want to hear it more. And then it becomes more popular, and then it kind of supports what he says."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30):

Ad

When Kanye West declared presidential ambition on Joe Rogan's podcast

In a sprawling three-hour conversation with Joe Rogan, Kanye West doubled down on his belief that he’s destined to lead the free world. The American rapper discussed his vision of leadership as divinely inspired. He also spoke about his grievances with music industry contracts and his fashion ventures.

He described himself as a “pastor” and linked his advocacy to family legacy and cultural rebellion. West said:

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair. I’m not here to down Trump or down Biden, I’m just here to express why God has called me to take this position. I’m a great leader because I listen and I’m empathetic. I do believe in world peace.” [H/t: variety.com]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.