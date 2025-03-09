Joe Rogan gives Kanye West a reality check about fake DMs after the latter shares screenshots of alleged JRE podcast invitation and opinion on tweets

Kanye West recently found himself in a seemingly awkward moment after sharing fake direct messages that he believed were from Joe Rogan inviting him to his podcast. He shared a screenshot of a text conversation that appeared to discuss an interview while also addressing Kanye’s recent controversial social media activity.

The controversial rapper has been grabbing headlines for polarizing statements and shocking online behavior. His recent social media posts included praise for Adolf Hi*ler, offensive remarks, and even the promotion of a swastika-themed t-shirt on his website.

Kanye shared a screenshot that read:

"I love the look of it! The natural and simple look of the studio is very future. I would love to sit down and speak with you, but I am honestly a bit uncomfortable with your latest tweets. Is there a way we can clear the air on some of this when we sit down?"

Check out the deleted X post below:

Rogan clarified the matter on X and wrote:

"Hey, @kanyewest, I don’t know who you’re talking to, but that’s not me."

Check out Joe Rogan's X post below:

Rogan also recently commented on Kanye in both positive and critical terms. The UFC color commentator acknowledged his influence in music but condemned the alleged attention-seeking tactics during episode #2286 of JRE.

Rogan is not a fan of his use of shock value to generate headlines. He wished that the 47-year-old "didn’t sell swastika T-shirts on his website."

The 57-year-old also claimed that Kanye reacts strongly when he feels attacked, which potentially leads to conflicts with the media and fans. Rogan compared his mind to a high-powered "Ferrari engine" that pushes him beyond conventional limits. This may also be the root of his unpredictable actions. According to Rogan, if one fails to contain a mind of this nature, they might "spin off the road and hit a tree."

Check out the full discussion below (16:50):

