"It'll be the most watched Rogan episode ever"— Internet reacts as Kanye teases upcoming interview on Joe Rogan

On March 8, 2025, rapper Kanye West took to X to tease an upcoming interview with American podcaster Joe Rogan with a screenshot reportedly showcasing a conversation between the two. Ye wrote in his now-deleted tweet:

"YE/JOE ROGAN COUNTDOWN TO LIVE INTERVIEW."

In the alleged conversation between Ye and Rogan, the podcaster tells the rapper that he would love to sit down and speak to Kanye; however, he admitted to being uncomfortable with the rapper's latest tweets. Rogan's alleged message reads:

"Is there a way we can clear the air on some of this when we sit down?"

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Kanye West's claim of featuring in a podcast with Rogan, wherein one user tweeted:

"It’ll be the most watched Rogan episode ever."

“I am happy to know the tweets are making you uncomfortable” bro is a menace," another X user mentioned.

"3hrs of unhinged Ye what could go wrong," an internet user stated.

"Good content coming up," an X user commented.

"Another Joe Rogan and Kanye West interview would be monumental!" another internet user remarked, referring to Ye's previous podcast with Rogan in 2020.

Moreover, some netizens had a contradicting view to those excited about the possible collab.

"Joe Rogan sat down with Trump but Ye tweets make him uncomfortable yet yall don’t see the hypocrisy," an X user tweeted.

"Joe Rogan vs Kanye West would be less then 10 seconds," a netizen commented.

"That’s not me": Joe Rogan dismisses Kanye's tweet showing screenshot with the podcaster

In the screenshot posted by Kanye West in his now-deleted tweet, the contact name reads 'Joe Rogan.' Moreover, Rogan's message showcases that he likes the look of Kanye's studio, calling it "natural" and "simple," hinting at an acceptance of the rapper's invitation for a collaborative podcast.

Responding to the message, Kanye says that he is glad to know about Rogan's discomfort with his tweets and that he is "off the reservation," aka "off the plantation." In an idiomatic sense, going off the reservation refers to breaking off an expected path.

Additionally, the tweets in question here are speculated to be Ye's recent string of antisemitic tweets. However, in a recent turn of events, shortly after Kanye West posted his alleged conversation with Rogan, the podcaster retweeted the now-deleted post and wrote:

"Hey, I don’t know who you’re talking to but that’s not me."

This resulted in Ye taking to X again on March 8, 2025, to post a screenshot of his invitation to Rogan on his official Instagram account. In the screenshot, Kanye's message reads:

"Checking in sir. Would love to have you on Yeezy TV."

Ye's latest tweet concerning Rogan (Image via X/ @kanyewest)

In a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience featuring Antonio Brown, the podcaster praised Kanye West's creativity by stating rap was only one aspect of it. Additionally, Rogan joked about wanting Ye to stop selling swastika t-shirts, referring to the rapper's latest controversy concerning the sale of swastika-printed t-shirts.

The podcaster dubbed Ye a "genius" and praised him by saying that he doesn't have a single bad album.

