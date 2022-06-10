Joe Rogan should have been given a hard time for his take on half guard, says Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has defended Joe Rogan for his take regarding the state of MMA scoring.

The UFC commentator recently had Aljamain Sterling on as a guest on his popular Spotify podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. During one of their conversations, Rogan told Sterling that MMA judges should value damage over positional control.

But in doing so, Rogan seemingly exposed his lack of knowledge. MMA podcaster Sean Sheehan pointed out that the unified rules had already implemented the exact change Rogan was proposing back in 2016.

Just so happens those are the EXACT changes which happened in 2016 and have vastly improved judging, with a lot of people, like Joe, seemingly unaware. Truly incredible clip here. Joe Rogan, in his podcast, suggests changes to fix MMA judging. Just so happens those are the EXACT changes which happened in 2016 and have vastly improved judging, with a lot of people, like Joe, seemingly unaware. https://t.co/Sm7MG7EbSA

As far as Sonnen is concerned, however, Rogan shouldn't be criticized for his take as judges still favor control over damage in several instances. If anything, Sonnen thinks Rogan should've been picked on for his comments about the effectiveness of half guards:

"You wanna know [something] that Joe said that I thought he should have been picked on [was when he was] talking about half guard. What the hell good is half guard? The best fighters in the world will tell you, 'Don't pass guard, stay in guard and pound.' Announcers will tell you, 'Oh, he's advanced, he's in half guard.' ... That's the part where he should've been given a hard time on."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Chael Sonnen explains why Joe Rogan is essential to the UFC

There was a time when Joe Rogan was regarded as the best announcer in MMA, if not the entire sports industry. However, the veteran color commentator has recently received backlash due to various controversies he has been involved in.

His detractors even went as far as calling for Rogan's dismissal from his role. However, fellow MMA analyst Chael Sonnen explained why Rogan is basically irreplaceable. During a previous episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"Joe Rogan is very representative to big things within the sport. I’ll tell you one thing that Joe does that other people can’t do. The post-fight in-ring interview. That is one of the most difficult things that you will see. It is hard to do an in-ring interview that isn’t painful. You go in there, the person’s tired, they want to say their piece to the world, but they’re not overly-thrilled to say it to you. You’re guiding where this is going to go."

Watch the full video below:

