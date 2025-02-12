Joe Rogan gives blunt advice after guest faces backlash for supporting Donald Trump’s JRE appearance: "You can't fix those"

Former President Donald Trump made a widely discussed appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience in November 2024, drawing significant attention from both supporters and critics. During the conversation, Trump and Rogan covered a wide range of topics, including Elon Musk’s influence, environmental policies, U.S.-China relations, and tax reforms.

Following the episode, Alaskan gold miner John Reeves appeared on the podcast and voiced his appreciation for Rogan’s decision to host Trump.

During his conversation with Rogan, he shared how he faced intense online backlash simply for expressing his enjoyment of Trump’s episode.

"I want to thank you for your podcast and the one with President Trump. I thought that was great, and I made the mistake of complimenting you on that page. I said I really enjoyed the podcast between you and President Trump. J***s C***t, 8,000 people coming at me (via comments). 'I'm stopping to follow you, you're a nasty person, I hate you.'"

Rogan, in response, said:

"Yeah, you got to stop reading the comments. That's an important one. You can't fix those, and they will affect the way you think. They affect the way people behave, they affect your freedom of expression—to freely express yourself."

Check out Rogan's comments below: (14:35)

Joe Rogan and Bridget Phetasy discuss the Democratic Party’s alleged voter loss and reliance on 'propaganda'

Joe Rogan recently delivered a scathing critique of the Democratic Party following their defeat in last year’s presidential election. He argued that former President Joe Biden’s administration risks losing even more support if they fail to prioritize the real needs of the American people instead of pushing misleading narratives.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan sat down with stand-up comedian Bridget Phetasy to discuss a range of political issues. Phetasy claimed the Democratic Party is steadily losing a significant number of voters, to which Rogan responded that it will continue as long as they depend on deceptive messaging rather than addressing real concerns.

He said:

''We were right about the general election. That red wave happened. The Democratic Party is going to keep shedding people. They're not going to correct course...They're not course-correcting at all. They're saying stupid sh*t. It's all nonsense.

"They don’t understand social media or the dynamics of a completely state-controlled mainstream media, where they only pushed the narratives you guys wanted. They all said it in lockstep. You could watch different programs repeat the exact same words and phrases."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via KanekoaTheGreat's X post):

