Joe Rogan gives endearing advice to Gillian Robertson on dealing with lifelong social anxiety issues

Joe Rogan recently gave Gillian Robertson advice on how to deal with her social anxiety issues.

Robertson recently appeared on Joe Rogan's JRE MMA show. During the episode, the two discussed a variety of topics and the UFC fighter also spoke about her social anxiety. She revealed that she gets pretty awkward in social situations and interacting with people is a lot to deal with for her.

Upon hearing what Gillian Robertson had to say about her social anxiety issues, Joe Rogan offered a piece of advice. He suggested that if she handled social situations just like fighting, she will get comfortable with it. He said:

"Wow, well it's amazing that the way you handle fighting. You can handle this the same way you handle fighting, you just get comfortable with it."

Replying to what Joe Rogan had to say, Robertson revealed how she was always like the "awkward kid" at the back of the class. She said:

"Social situations are a lot harder than like fighting situations.....[It has] a 100% [been there since childhood]. I feel like I've always been the socially awkward kid at the back of the class, like the nerds. I still am, at the gym"

Watch the clip below:

Interestingly, she also revealed that she got into kickboxing at the age of 16. However, she failed to recall what the idea behind starting to learn kickboxing was for her.

Dana White praised Gillian Robertson after UFC Kansas City

UFC veteran Gillian Robertson made her UFC strawweight debut in April this year when she took on Piera Rodriguez. Robertson recorded her second-straight submission victory inside the octagon as she submitted Rodriguez in the second round of their fight.

In the process, Robertson also earned a $50k bonus from the UFC. Speaking about her performance during the post-fight press conference, Dana White was full of praise for the UFC veteran and applauded her for never playing it safe. He said:

“She doesn’t go under my radar. I love that kid. Every time she fights, win, lose or draw, she goes for it... I mean, she goes in there to fight. And, you know, she could easily have kept that top position and kept dropping punches and elbows... but no, she goes for the armbar, which is super dangerous, to give up that position... a lot of people don’t do it, they play it safe."

Watch the press conference below:

Poll : 0 votes