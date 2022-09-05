"He's a legit world champion kickboxer, who's a hard man, who doesn't buy any p***y bulls**t" - Joe Rogan gives his take on Andrew Tate, hints at JRE invitation after his recent ban 

Joe Rogan has weighed in on the controversy surrounding internet personality and entrepreneur Andrew Tate after he was recently hit with a ban across all mainstream social media platforms.

Andrew Tate first rose to prominence when he appeared on the 17th season of Big Brother in 2016. He was removed from the house after only six days when a video went viral that allegedly showed the 35-year-old beating a woman with a belt.

In the years since, Tate has built a business empire worth a reported $350 million whilst working alongside his brother. Part of Tate's rise to fame is due to his controversial takes, which have often gone viral on social media.

The 35-year-old has been very outspoken about his views on men and women in society, with many considering his opinions to be mysoginistic. This has resulted in platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube banning him.

Joe Rogan recently discussed Andrew Tate on his podcast after revealing that two of his children asked him about the divisive internet personality:

"My 12-year-old and 14-year-old asked me about Andrew Tate. I said, 'He's a legit world champion kickboxer and I like him,' [They asked], 'Why do you like him?' They said he said some funny stuff... Look, part of it is like a character, and part of it, he's a legit world champion kickboxer, who's a hard man, who doesn't buy any p***y bulls**t. And that's what's resonating with young people. The worry is that kids are going to listen to him because he's big on TikTok."

When asked if he'd consider having Tate on his podcast, Rogan admitted that in the aftermath of the social media ban, it's certainly on the table.

"It's a conversation, right? Especially now."

Joe Rogan and Kamaru Usman discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov's chances of making 155lbs again

Joe Rogan recently welcomed former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to his podcast after his recent loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

The pair discussed many things, such as how Usman was feeling post-defeat and his career so far. They also landed at discourse surrounding the future of the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant 155lb strap at UFC 280 next month.

The Russian contender is trained by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Usman and Nurmagomedov are close friends and are managed by the same man, Ali Abdelaziz.

During the podcast, the UFC color commentator asked 'The Nigerian Nightmare' if he could see 'The Eagle' returning to avenge Makhachev if he loses, to which Usman responded:

"It makes it easier for Khabib to say no. First of all, I don't think he gets down to 155 ever again. No way now. He's big, he's a light heavyweight. No way in hell he gets down. And he's a solid light heavyweight. He's holding down light heavyweights and submitting them. He's a bear, he's like a short stocky bear right now. Yeah, there's now way he gets back down to 155."

