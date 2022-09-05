"He's like a short stocky bear right now" - Joe Rogan and Kamaru Usman measure chances of Khabib Nurmagomedov's comeback

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Joe Rogan discussed the chances of Khabib Nurmagomedov making a comeback. According to Usman, the fact that people continue to yearn for Nurmagomedov's return makes it easier for 'The Eagle' to not do so.

Rogan then raised the most obvious question: Would Khabib Nurmagomedov return to avenge his protégé Islam Makhachev, if he loses to Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. The UFC color commentator said:

"What is Charles Oliveira beats Islam Makhachev? What happens then? What is he submits him and he calls out Khabib?"

Responding to Rogan, Usman claimed that the chances of Nurmagomedov making 155 lbs again are bleak. Comparing Nurmagomedov to a bear, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' stated that the former lightweight king is a legitimate light heavyweight at this point. Usman told Rogan:

"It makes it easier for Khabib to say no. First of all I don't think he gets down to 155 [lbs] ever again. No way now. He's big, he's a light heavyweight. No way in hell he gets down. And he's a solid light heavyweight. He's holding down light heavyweights and submitting them. He's a bear, he's like a short stocky bear right now. Yeah, there's now way he gets back down to 155."

Watch the clip below:

Catch the full episode below:

Dana White doesn't think Khabib Nurmagomedov will ever come back

Khabib Nurmagomedov bid farewell to the sport of MMA at the peak of his career after his second successful title defense against Justin Gaethje. After the demise of his father and mentor Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, 'The Eagle' took permission from his mother to defend his title one last time with the promise to never fight again.

UFC President Dana White initially deemed it to be an emotional decision from Nurmagomedov and made several attempts to bring him back. However, White has now seemingly accepted that the former UFC lightweight king has retired for good.

The UFC boss recently revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov even turned down an offer for a grappling match. He recently said on The Jim Rome Show:

"I just reached out to him recently to see if he’s interested in something and he was like, ‘I’m retired, brother. I’m done.’ I don’t think Khabib ever comes back. It was something different, I was trying to get him to do a grappling match. He’s like, ‘I’m done. I’m retired…’ I think that when his father passed away, that was a wrap for him and he’s just focused on training other guys and helping them become world champions.”

Watch the clip below:

