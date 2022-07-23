Charles Oliveira clears the air on whether he plans to call Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement if he beats Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira is unlikely to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov even if he beats Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Makhachev and Oliveira will fight it out for the lightweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view, which will take place at the Etihad arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Many fans and analysts claimed that Oliveira could be the man who ends up forcing Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement. They claimed that if 'do Bronx' beats Nurmagomedov's childhood friend and teammate at UFC 280 and calls him out subsequently, 'The Eagle' will be forced to step inside the octagon again to try to avenge his teammate's loss.

Oliveira, however, remains solely focused on Makhachev and not Nurmagomedov. He pointed out that 'The Eagle' is currently retired and that his decision should be respected.

During the UFC 280 press conference, Oliveira said:

"This is a question that you need to address to him [Khabib]. He has retired, deservedly, and my focus is on fighting in October, back to Brazil, fight again in January."

Charles Oliveira open to fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov in the future

While he doesn't think Khabib Nurmagomedov will come out of retirement, Charles Oliveira would welcome the opportunity to fight him if he does. The Brazilian respects Nurmagomedov's incredible achievements inside the octagon as well as his decision to hang up his gloves.

Having said that, if Oliveira beats Makhachev at UFC 280 and Nurmagomedov chooses to step inside the cage again, Oliveira would gladly fight him. He said:

"We need to respect people's opinions and decisions. Of course I respect what he has done throughout the years and of course if I win against Islam and if he chooses to fight me of course, here I am."

Oliveira is currently on an incredible 11-fight winning streak inside the octagon, having picked up wins over top contenders like Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje, respectively. In his most recent outing, the Brazilian secured a first-round submission win over Gaethje.

