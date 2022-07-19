What did Joe Rogan have to say about WNBA legend Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia?

Joe Rogan recently spoke about WNBA legend Brittney Griner, who has been locked up in a Russian jail for over 150 days. He confessed that Griner's arrest is purely political and atrributable to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier this year, Brittney Griner was arrested at a Russian airport for having cannabis oil cartridges for vaping in her luggage. According to Russian law, Griner could very well be in prison for up to 10 years.

Speaking on the latest episode of his the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the voice of the UFC noted that this is all political and that Russia is doing everything in its power to not free the WNBA star performer.

“F*ck, that’s horrible. It’s over nothing. It’s like she’s the clearest form of a political prisoner."

He further noted that this was a publicity stunt done by the Russian government.

“It’s a publicity thing they’re showing their big dick. It’s like f*ck you, we’ll just keep your girl and lock her up in a cage, f*ck you."

Watch Brittney Griner pled guilty in court:

Joe Rogan thinks that Russia played a major part in Brittney Griner getting arrested

Speaking on his podcast, Joe Rogan also spoke his mind about the current situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Joe Rogan admitted that he would like things to work out between the two countries so that they can reach the middle ground with this case. However, he also noted that Russia invading Ukraine plays a big factor in this situation.

"I would like them to work this out, but I think it’s part of a bigger problem. The bigger problem is that Russia has invaded Ukraine."

Rogan also noted that if Brittney Griner had visited Russia a few years back, this would have never happened.

"Like, if she would have gone over there a year-and-a-half ago, it would have been no big deal.”

For the time being, it looks like the Russian authorities are nowhere near releasing Griner. What do you think about this Griner/Russia scenario?

