Joe Rogan goes deep on the "exponential" nature of human happiness: "It's not one plus one equals two"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on how human happiness can grow at an accelerating rate. The longtime UFC commentator has earned widespread acclaim for the intellectually engaging conversations he fosters on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. His opinions resonate not only with followers of combat sports but also with a global audience far beyond the MMA sphere.

Ad

Rogan consistently brings together guests from diverse backgrounds on his podcast, featuring thought leaders from a broad spectrum of fields such as scientists, philosophers, celebrated comedians, and prominent figures from the world of combat sports.

During a recent episode of his podcast featuring comedian Jimmy Carr, Rogan explored the social and psychological dimensions of human happiness. He proposed that happiness operates not merely on an individual level, but grows exponentially within a community:

Ad

Trending

"The more happy people there are, the better life will be. It'll expand—it's not like one plus one equals two. It's exponential, it accelerates. The more people are happy and enjoying their life, the more you will enjoy your life. And that's just part of a community. It's the natural human reward system that's set up to make sure that we all get along together and continue to procreate and have a wonderful society… until we meld with the machine, which is coming any day now."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (47:55):

Ad

When Joe Rogan reflected on staying away from digital outrage

During an episode of his podcast with Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson last month, Joe Rogan reflected on the emotional toll of engaging in unproductive arguments, particularly on social media, and explained his deliberate choice to avoid that kind of toxic engagement entirely:

"I don’t get involved in these like hissy fits online, particularly on Twitter... As someone who looks at everyone like a child or a baby, I’m not angry that people do that. I understand the appeal of it... If you look at the majority of discourse on social media regarding hot-button issues, it’s disrespectful, contentious, sh*tty, and insulting. I’ve decided, over time in my life, to not do that."

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (37:40):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.