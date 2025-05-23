Joe Rogan goes deep on the "exponential" nature of human happiness: "It's not one plus one equals two"

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on how human happiness can grow at an accelerating rate. The longtime UFC commentator has earned widespread acclaim for the intellectually engaging conversations he fosters on his immensely popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. His opinions resonate not only with followers of combat sports but also with a global audience far beyond the MMA sphere.
Rogan consistently brings together guests from diverse backgrounds on his podcast, featuring thought leaders from a broad spectrum of fields such as scientists, philosophers, celebrated comedians, and prominent figures from the world of combat sports.
During a recent episode of his podcast featuring comedian Jimmy Carr, Rogan explored the social and psychological dimensions of human happiness. He proposed that happiness operates not merely on an individual level, but grows exponentially within a community:
"The more happy people there are, the better life will be. It'll expand—it's not like one plus one equals two. It's exponential, it accelerates. The more people are happy and enjoying their life, the more you will enjoy your life. And that's just part of a community. It's the natural human reward system that's set up to make sure that we all get along together and continue to procreate and have a wonderful society… until we meld with the machine, which is coming any day now."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (47:55):
When Joe Rogan reflected on staying away from digital outrage
During an episode of his podcast with Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson last month, Joe Rogan reflected on the emotional toll of engaging in unproductive arguments, particularly on social media, and explained his deliberate choice to avoid that kind of toxic engagement entirely:
"I don’t get involved in these like hissy fits online, particularly on Twitter... As someone who looks at everyone like a child or a baby, I’m not angry that people do that. I understand the appeal of it... If you look at the majority of discourse on social media regarding hot-button issues, it’s disrespectful, contentious, sh*tty, and insulting. I’ve decided, over time in my life, to not do that."
Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (37:40):