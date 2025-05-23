Joe Rogan goes nuclear on "modern archeology" for dismissing further research on Egyptian pyramids: "It's too weird"

On episode #2325 of his podcast, Joe Rogan welcomed NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, with whom he shared his thoughts on modern-day archeological issues revolving around the Egyptian pyramids. In particular, Rogan took issue with the modern archeological consensus that there's no mystery behind the pyramids.

Ad

However, Rogan believes that there is and blasted modern archeology for fielding answers that he finds unsatisfactory. He expressed disbelief over there being much substantial knowledge on the Egyptian pyramids, saying the following to his guest:

"Modern archeology, forever, has been saying that we have the answers. That we have the timeline, we know when Khufu built this, we know when Khafre built this, we know who did this, and they're not correct. It's just, it's not accurate. It's too weird. There's no way you have all the information."

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, the longtime UFC commentator raised questions about the cultural erosion that the Ancient Egyptians underwent in their metamorphosis to modern-day Egyptians.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Also, where'd everybody go? Like, there're people living there, but it's clearly not the same civilization, so what happened to this insane civilization? If there wasn't a collapse of society at an immense level, if there wasn't some sort of a civilization-destroying event, then what happened?"

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan highlighting his issues with modern archeology (28:45):

Ad

While Rodgers is an athlete, Rogan has hosted various academic experts on his podcast, with whom he has engaged in investigative conversations. These guests range from doctors to physicists like Neil deGrasse Tyson, with whom the former 'Fear Factor' host once debated the merits of psychedelic drug use.

Joe Rogan previously interviewed an Egyptian archaeologist

Joe Rogan is no stranger to talks of Egyptian pyramids. In fact, he recently interviewed Dr. Zahi Hawass, a controversial Egyptologist, archeologist, and Egypt's former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. In episode #2321 of the JRE, the two men conversed about the Egyptian pyramids.

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Dr. Zahi Hawass on his podcast:

Dr. Hawass, specifically, used the moment to highlight the most common misconceptions regarding the pyramids themselves. He went over four misconceptions, while Rogan followed his every word.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.