Joe Rogan goes nuclear on "modern archeology" for dismissing further research on Egyptian pyramids: "It's too weird"

On episode #2325 of his podcast, Joe Rogan welcomed NFL legend Aaron Rodgers, with whom he shared his thoughts on modern-day archeological issues revolving around the Egyptian pyramids. In particular, Rogan took issue with the modern archeological consensus that there's no mystery behind the pyramids.
However, Rogan believes that there is and blasted modern archeology for fielding answers that he finds unsatisfactory. He expressed disbelief over there being much substantial knowledge on the Egyptian pyramids, saying the following to his guest:
"Modern archeology, forever, has been saying that we have the answers. That we have the timeline, we know when Khufu built this, we know when Khafre built this, we know who did this, and they're not correct. It's just, it's not accurate. It's too weird. There's no way you have all the information."
Furthermore, the longtime UFC commentator raised questions about the cultural erosion that the Ancient Egyptians underwent in their metamorphosis to modern-day Egyptians.
"Also, where'd everybody go? Like, there're people living there, but it's clearly not the same civilization, so what happened to this insane civilization? If there wasn't a collapse of society at an immense level, if there wasn't some sort of a civilization-destroying event, then what happened?"
Check out Joe Rogan highlighting his issues with modern archeology (28:45):
While Rodgers is an athlete, Rogan has hosted various academic experts on his podcast, with whom he has engaged in investigative conversations. These guests range from doctors to physicists like Neil deGrasse Tyson, with whom the former 'Fear Factor' host once debated the merits of psychedelic drug use.
Joe Rogan previously interviewed an Egyptian archaeologist
Joe Rogan is no stranger to talks of Egyptian pyramids. In fact, he recently interviewed Dr. Zahi Hawass, a controversial Egyptologist, archeologist, and Egypt's former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. In episode #2321 of the JRE, the two men conversed about the Egyptian pyramids.
Check out Joe Rogan interviewing Dr. Zahi Hawass on his podcast:
Dr. Hawass, specifically, used the moment to highlight the most common misconceptions regarding the pyramids themselves. He went over four misconceptions, while Rogan followed his every word.