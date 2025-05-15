Joe Rogan learns about the three biggest misconceptions about the pyramids from former Egyptian Minister

Episode #2321 of The Joe Rogan Experience played host to controversial Egyptologist, archaeologist, and former Egypt's Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Zahi Hawass. During the pair's conversation, the topic inevitably shifted to the pyramids of Egypt and misconceptions surrounding them.
In fact, it was brought up by Rogan, who was curious about information that's often referenced, incorrectly, regarding the Egyptian pyramids. Dr. Hawass was happy to oblige by listing four common misconceptions as follows:
"For example, number one. They say that the workmen who built the pyramids worked only four months a year. When the flood covered the whole country, the king hired the workmen to work in this pyramid. This is wrong, and I'll tell you what's correct. Number two, that the stones used in building the great pyramid came from Tura, and Tura is 25 miles to the east from Giza. And number three, that Khufu ruled for 23 years, and number four, that the stones of the great pyramid are 2,300,000 blocks."
When the longtime UFC commentator asked about the real number of blocks used in the pyramid's construction, Dr. Hawass was more eager to address the first misconception, saying:
"Now, let us talk about number one. The workmen. I found the tombs of the pyramid builders, only one mile south of the Sphinx. A major important discovery that can tell everyone, number one, that the pyramids were built by Egyptians because of the names that we found inside the cemetery, and they were not slaves."
Rogan has always had an interest in the Egyptian pyramids, as does frequent JRE guest Eddie Bravo, who traffics more in conspiracy theories than anything else.
Joe Rogan has had other field experts on his podcast
Archaeologists aren't the only academic experts Joe Rogan has hosted on his podcast. He has interviewed various physicists throughout the years, including the likes of Brian Greene, Brian Cox, Michio Kaku, and of course, Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Tyson, in particular, has been a repeat guest on the podcast, with his appearance on episode #1904 leading to an argument with Rogan about the merits of psychedelics.